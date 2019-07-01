Woman doesn't realize that she's wearing her bathing suit upside down, accidentally exposes herself

There’s nothing more embarrassing than a wardrobe malfunction unless the “malfunction” was actually caused by just wearing the clothes the wrong way.

That’s exactly what happened to a 20-year-old from Scotland who claims that she didn’t realize that she was wearing her swimsuit upside down. This apparently led to her revealing a little too much while at a beach resort.

Lynsey Brown, a fashion branding student, was on a girl’s trip to Ibiza, Metro.co.uk reports. She started off wearing the outfit the right way, but after a few drinks and a trip to the bathroom, she ended up all upside down. Unaware of her mistake, Linsey took her complaints directly to Pear Swimwear.

“Hey, I wore that swimsuit today. And it’s stretch like anything,” she messaged to the company’s Instagram account. “I only wore it for a couple of hours. My vagina was hanging out constantly. Is it meant to stretch like that?” She then shared a picture of the outfit, which was failing to cover up her private parts. “This is what it was like. It was so bad and embarrassing,” she continued. “Like, it was totally fine at first but afterward it was so bad.”

WOMAN WEARING SEE-THROUGH TOP KICKED OFF PLANE FOR 'DISRUPTIVE BEHAVIOR': 'I WAS IN SHOCK'

An extremely polite representative for the company responded, saying, “Hi Lyndsey. I’m really sorry you were embarrassed by your swimsuit,” they said. “I have had a look at the picture you sent and believe you are wearing the swimsuit upside down. The swimsuit you have ordered is this one and should look like this. There should be a gold pear label on the swimsuit which should sit at the back at the top of your back. The thinnest part of the swimsuit will be the strap which sits across your shoulder. I hope this helps.”

Brown’s friends shared the interaction on social media, having a good laugh, posting “Thank God Lyndsey got chucked out (of) ) ocean after this.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Brown seemingly had a good sense of humor about the whole situation. She replied to the original post, “I swear it was on correctly when I went there. Howling I was wanting a refund on that swimsuit thinking it was faulty.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later posted another statement, saying “I went to Ocean Beach wearing the swimsuit in perfect condition and the correct way, had too much fun with alcohol, went to the toilet a few hours later and put my swimsuit on upside down without knowing. I then got kicked out after this for being a lightweight, not a tramp.”