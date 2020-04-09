Woman who accidentally spilled wine all over herself on Instagram becomes viral hit: 'Never related more'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

No use crying over spilled wine. Instead, use it to create viral fame.

Nicole Parker, of England, filmed herself accidentally spilling wine all over her face and chest and immediately became the “most relatable” symbol of quarantine across the world.

The 28-year-old was recording herself using an Instagram filter that would tell you: “What cheese are you?”

In the video clip, she's seen reclining on a couch holding her red wine as a virtual flipboard cycles through different cheeses. However, before it lands on “Stinking Bishop,” Parker loses her grip on her glass, sending the wine flying onto her face and down her shirt.

Seemingly amused by the situation, Parker shared her hilariously clumsy moment on Facebook with the title, “Self isolation day 7462,” and a red wine emoji. It has since racked up 2.8 million views as of Thursday afternoon and earned legions of fans worldwide, many of them declaring her the “mood” of 2020.

“My Thursday,” one person wrote.

“Never related more in my life,” another commented.

“Pretty sure this is something that would happen to me,” one person wrote.

“Big mood,” another wrote.

“This is golden,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I laughed so hard at this,” another wrote.

“I find it hilarious how as she drops it [her] TV says ‘she dropped a bombshell,'" one acute listener wrote, noting the coincidence that Parker drops her wine at the same moment a woman, reportedly on television, says “she dropped a bombshell.”

Like many folks who have gone viral on social media for such “relatable” gaffes, Parker seems to be shocked by the response. On her Facebook, the woman simply posted a mind-blown emoji, along with a link to an article covering her recent fame.

And to answer everyone's burning question, Parker said in an interview with BuzzFeed that she was determined to be “American Cheese" by the Instagram filter.

This newly iconic moment may be repeated soon enough. According to reports, more and more people are drinking now in self-isolation than before quarantine.