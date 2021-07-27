Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Good News
Published

Single mom finds life-saving kidney donor from stranger on social media

The donor was a perfect match, doctor says

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman from Kansas had a life-saving encounter on social media. 

Kim Shufelberger, 44, of Olathe, told FOX News she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2006 while she was pregnant.

Kim Shufelberger (left), and her organ donor Brittany Clark. 

Kim Shufelberger (left), and her organ donor Brittany Clark.  (Courtesy of Saint Luke's Hospital)

"I just wasn’t feeling right. I knew something was wrong. I thought, ‘Maybe I’m pregnant and this is how you feel,’" Shufelberger recalled of feeling fatigued.

Shufelberger said upon her diagnosis, doctors told her she "shouldn't be having a child." Her daughter is now 14 and by 2020, Shufelberger reached stage 4. 

She said was placed on a kidney transplant list, but each time she would learn she was fourth in line. 

Shufelberger said finding a living donor "seemed impossible" since the odds of having even a sibling match are just 25%. 

GIRLS LAUNCH LEMONADE STAND TO HONOR LATE SISTER WHO COULDN'T GET A HEART TRANSPLANT 

Her friend, Morgan, put out a plea from Shufelberger on Facebook setting up a fundraiser, Shufelberger said the post described her story and need for a kidney transplant.  

Clark, also a teacher and single mom from South Carolina, saw the post by chance on Facebook. It caught her eye, and when she logged back on and saw the post a second time, she decided to reach out, Shufelberger said.

Clark, also a teacher and single mom from South Carolina, saw the post by chance on Facebook. It caught her eye, and when she logged back on and saw the post a second time, she decided to reach out, Shufelberger said. (Courtesy of Saint Luke's Hospital)

Brittany Clark, also a teacher and single mom from South Carolina, saw the post by chance on Facebook. It caught her eye, and when she logged back on and saw the post a second time, she decided to reach out, Shufelberger said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Clark went to get tested to see if she was a match.

"I’ll never forget getting that call," Shufelberger said. "There was a lady that said, ‘There’s a girl who stepped forward … she’s a perfect match.’" 

Clark later messaged Shufelberger on Facebook and the duo instantly bonded over their similar backgrounds. Clark drove 15 hours to get tested when she met Shufelberger for the first time face to face. 

"She [Clark] called in December and said, ‘I’m approved you’re my donor.’ I wish I could have hugged her in person," Shufelberger said. 

Clark flew from South Carolina for the procedure that took place at Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City. 

Clark told CBS local station KCTV that the two have an "amazing connection." She and Shufelberger, who are both mothers and school teachers, referred to one another as "sisters" and said they talk nearly every day.

The surgery was a success, and Shufelberger has since recovered, saying she feels more active than she did before. Shufelberger says she and Clark talk nearly every day and hopes her story will encourage others to consider signing up to be organ donors. 