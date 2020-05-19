Woman hit with dart during gender reveal gone wrong

This mom is going to have to work on her aim.

A gender reveal missed its mark when the expecting mom accidentally threw a dart into her sister's foot.

DAD TURNS HOUSE INTO GIANT BALL PIT WHILE FAMILY SELF ISOLATES

“My sister threw a dart into my foot trying to find out the gender of her baby! This one is one for the books!!!” wrote Veronica Fernandez in a caption for her YouTube video, which showed the other woman — presumably her sister — throwing the dart, and then a close-up and slow-motion video of Fernandez’s foot with a dart sticking out of it. The video also showed the dart being removed by someone wearing surgical gloves.

The incident — which reportedly took place in Houston, Texas, on June 2018, but was just shared via social media this month — occurred right after Fernandez’s sister threw the dart at a balloon, revealing a plume of pink confetti inside.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, after popping the balloon, the dart continued on its trajectory — as darts are wont to do — and landed straight into Fernandez’s foot.

The video surfaced this month, both on YouTube and TikTok, where it amassed more than 4.5 million views.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fernandez, who gave an interview with Newsflare, as reported by the New York Post, said she didn't even notice the dart in her foot until she looked down.

“I look down because I feel a pinch, and there it is sticking out of my foot,” Fernandez said. “Maybe it was the adrenaline but I had no clue until I looked down.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I refuse to let anyone touch it, so someone calls 911, but the fire department says they can’t remove it. So they send me to the ER,” she added.

Fernandez wasn't significantly injured but was given a routine tetanus shot as a precaution. Even still, she told Newsflare she never wanted to “see another dart in my life.”