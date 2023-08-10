Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Woman goes viral after she's knocked to the ground while taking photos with elephants in Thailand

A 22-year-old was having photos taken when the elephants threw her to the ground

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A TikTok video of a woman trying to get a picture with elephants has gone viral after she was suddenly thrown to the ground.

Julia Candela, a 22-year-old, traveled to Thailand and visited an animal sanctuary in Chiang Mai, according to Jam Press.

While there, she visited the elephants — and attempted a photo with two of the enormous animals.

After walking up to the animals' enclosure, Candela can be seen smiling as one elephant wraps its trunk around her waist — with the other then following suit. 

Elephant photo gone wrong

A 22-year-old was visiting an animal sanctuary in Thailand when she attempted a photo with two elephants. She posted her video on TikTok — and it's now gone viral.

Right after that, the elephants were seen moving and throwing Candela to the ground. 

Candela can be seen laughing in stills from the video.

She does not appear to have been injured in the incident. 

Elephant photo gone wrong

Candela stood in front of the elephants just outside their enclosure. In short order, two of them wrapped their trunks around her — and she was thrown to the ground.  (Jam Press)

Fox News Digital reached out to Candela for further comment.

The medical student's TikTok video of her attempt at a photo with the elephants has received over 11 million views and more than a million likes at the time of this report. 

Elephant photo gone wrong

Candela was thrown to the ground by the two elephants — and it was all caught on camera.  (Jam Press)

She wrote of her video, in a caption in English, "I didn’t want to upload it, but you have to laugh at yourself."

Many TikTok users commented with laughing emojis — and seemed to get a kick out of the situation. 

Elephant knocked over girl

A 22-year-old medical student recently took a trip to an animal sanctuary in Thailand — and was knocked to the ground by two elephants as she tried to have her picture taken with the animals. (Jam Press)

Candela now has over 22,000 TikTok followers after the video went viral.

