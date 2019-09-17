Woman's mystery foot pain caused by very obvious problem, viral photos show

You definitely don’t want to walk a mile in this woman’s shoes.

Ayleigh McGhee from Glasgow, Scotland, went out with friends and spent the entire time complaining about her feet hurting from her snakeskin heels – only to find out the next morning that the sky-high stilettos were so painful because she had worn them on the wrong feet.

McGhee’s friend Georgia Henry cropped a picture from the night the group went out, showing a close-up of the heels that were, indeed, on the wrong feet.

WOMAN DOESN'T REALIZE THAT SHE'S WEARING HER BATHING SUIT UPSIDE DOWN, ACCIDENTALLY EXPOSES HERSELF

“Ayleigh was actual moanin the full night sayin she couldn’t walk in her shoes n only just realized this morning she was wearing them on the wrong fee, this lassie man,” Henry tweeted.

Since sharing the funny incident, the tweet has racked up over 30G likes and several comments from those laughing at McGhee’s mistake and sharing their own fashion mishaps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

McGhee seems to be taking it all in stride, though, as the woman retweeted her friend’s picture and has kept the original image up on her Instagram account.