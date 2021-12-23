Woman discovers her ex threw out most of her Christmas decorations

That’s not even close to being a tree.

A woman in the United Kingdom says she didn’t realize that her ex had likely thrown away her Christmas decorations until she tried to put them up this year. Instead of a full Christmas tree, for example, she only found one small piece of it that is about the size of a bush.

Ashlea Austin planned on spending an entire day putting up her Christmas decorations with her son, Noah. She spoke with Southwest News Service (SWNS) about how she ended up only spending 15 minutes putting up what was left of her decorations.

"A couple of years ago my ex-partner put up all the Christmas decorations and also put them all away while I was at work," she told SWNS. "I put all my Christmas stuff in big crates in the spare bedroom but obviously I hadn't thought to open and look in them, but half of them were empty and I thought 'oh God, that's a bit strange.’"



She continued, "And my Christmas tree box was a lot lighter than I expected."

Austin explained that she was away last year, so she didn’t look for her decorations until this year. It wasn’t until this year that she realized that her ex had likely just thrown out the decorations instead of putting them away.

"I was really shocked and felt stupid because I should have known better and checked what was left probably last year just to be on the safe side," she said. "I turned the spare bedroom upside down looking for the decorations. It was an absolute pigsty by the time I was done with it - stuff was everywhere."

Even though the decorations aren’t what she was expecting, Austin says that she’s keeping them up.

"We've kept the bush up and embraced it this year because we find it so funny," Austin said. "My mom was laughing with me and saying that maybe we should make that Noah's Christmas tree in his bedroom because he absolutely loves it and thinks it's so funny."