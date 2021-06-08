Woman discovers evidence that stranger is living in her house in viral video

That’s really unsettling.

Everyone who’s ever lived alone knows how freaky it can be when you hear an unexplainable noise or something seems to move from where you last left it. While these incidents can usually be ignored, one girl on TikTok shared a video that reveals something that’s going to be harder to brush off.

Mia Aurora posted a video to her TikTok page where she says she made an unpleasant discovery in her house. According to her, she came home to find unexplainable clumps of hair in her shower.

She begins the video by explaining that she lives alone and doesn’t often have friends over (instead, she says she usually visits them at their places). Aurora also clarifies that no one else uses her shower except her.

The video then shows several clumps of dark hair sitting in her shower stall. To make matters even stranger, Aurora has brightly colored hair, making it very unlikely that the clumps could have come from her.

Since posting the video to TikTok, it has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

According to the post, the video was published on Monday. Since then, the comments have primarily consisted of people asking for an update. Many other users also recommended that Aurora call the police since it seems like somebody else might be in her house.

One user wrote, "Check every corner of the house, check the roof, everywhere! Don’t do it alone though, get some big, tough person."

Another user, however, questioned, "That’s so much hair. Why would they leave behind that much hair?"

"Get a camera," suggested another user. "They may be targeting you because they noticed you live alone in a house and please be safe."