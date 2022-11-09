Expand / Collapse search
Woman celebrating 101st birthday says tequila is the secret to a happy life

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A woman who recently celebrated her 101st birthday revealed the unusual secret behind her longevity and happy life: tequila. 

Mary Flip lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars, has seen 18 U.S presidents and still maintains her sharp wit and sense of humor.

Flip shared the unique life advice while ringing in her birthday milestone with family and friends on Nov. 2.

When asked what her secret to a long life was, Flip told local outlet, Arizona News, "Oh, my secret. Hmm, I don't know. Tequila!"

Mary Flip, who lived through the Great Depression and two World Wars, credits the Mexican liquor to her 'happy' life. (Getty Images)

Flip was born in 1921 and grew up in Illinois. Her sister and mother died early in her life, and she was the only survivor of her family by the age of 15.

At 18, she moved to Mexico, met her husband and got married. Together they shared a quiet life as ranchers and developed a taste for the spirit.

Agave growing on a hillside at Destileria la Fortaleza in Tequila, Mexico.  (AP Photo/Tracie Cone)

After she got pregnant with her first child, they moved back to Chicago where she switched careers again and became a respected artist recognized by the Chicago School of Art.

"I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you’re drawing them. So, I was able to develop and make them look real." Flip told Arizona News. "It took time, but I had nothing else to do except raise a bunch of kids."

Flip celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her favorite beer, Guinness, and some dancing.

"Oh, I’ll get up on the table," Flip said laughing.

