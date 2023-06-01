Woman 'cancels' birthday party for her boyfriend when he doesn't show up, is called 'horrible'

A woman has taken to social media to reveal the desperate measure she took over a no-show — and is now searching for advice, input and validation.

She described herself as 26 years old and said it was her 30-year-old boyfriend's birthday last month (she didn't share locations).

She said, "We didn’t spend it together because he was away with family."

So, she added, "I decided to organize a birthday party [for him] with a couple of his friends. Everything was settled — the place, the time, everything."

However, there was a big problem.

"Maybe three hours before we needed to leave for the party," wrote the woman with the username "Apprehensive-Mine251" on Reddit, "he got a call from a colleague, asking if he could come help him with something at work — and my boyfriend accepted."

She added, "He promised he’d be back in time for the party."

The minutes ticked by, she indicated.

"We were supposed to leave at 7:30 p.m, but he wasn’t there, so I tried calling," she detailed in her post.

"He didn’t pick up. So I left a voicemail, saying I was leaving for the party, and he needed to join me there."

However, "by 9 p.m.," the woman went on, "everybody was here but not my boyfriend. We all waited for him but at 10 p.m., as he still didn’t arrive or [give] any news, his friends started leaving one by one and I decided to cancel the party altogether."

She wrote, "I texted my boyfriend: ‘Party canceled, everybody went home and so did I.’"

She said that "when he came home an hour later, we had a fight, and he left."

The woman added, "I didn’t know where [he'd gone] until his mom texted me — saying that I was horrible for what I did and that he was going to stay at her [place] for a while."

Concluded the young woman in her post, "I do feel bad because I know he was really excited about the party."

"He's a jerk, and if he isn't sincerely thanking you and apologizing to you very soon, this is a huge red flag."

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist for professional perspective on the dilemma.

Some 3,600 people, meanwhile, reacted to the post so far online, with 1,200 people sharing comments.

One person indicated there was nothing wrong with the actions the woman took.

This person added — garnering over 9,000 "upvotes" for the comment — "If I were you, I'd be wary of a 30-year-old running home to Mommy after something like this, and her texting you."

The commenter added, "Does he often have colleagues calling him to go into work from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. without contacting you the entire time?"

Wrote another person who also sympathized with the original poster, "Your boyfriend blew you (and all his friends) off, ignored his phone and then blamed you for not keeping everyone around for hours and hours without him."

The same individual went on, "He's a jerk, and if he isn't sincerely thanking you and apologizing to you very soon, this is a huge red flag. I'm guessing his mommy didn't get the truth when she texted you about how terribly you treated her prince of a baby boy."

"He went to his mom's not because he was upset you canceled the party, but because he wanted to hide from you and avoid arguments."

Another individual delivered a long note of advice to the woman who shared her story.

"If he were happy about the party, he would have made an effort to attend and would have been in communication with you rather than not responding to calls," the person began.

"So he was gone with no contact from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.?" the individual continued.

"Sounds bogus and sketchy to me. Where does he work and what kind of work does he do? Sounds like he got an offer to hang out with a ‘friend/colleague’ on his birthday and decided to do that instead of return for his party."

The commenter continued, "At the very least he is an a--hole for not responding to calls when he was late for his party. The very least he could have done was be honest and tell you he wasn't coming back, knowing people were waiting for him."

The same individual added, "The fact that he didn't call you with an update is most likely because he didn't want you to question him about what he was doing, where he was and when he would come back."

"He already knew what he was doing was wrong."

The same commenter went on, "He went to his mom's not because he was upset you canceled the party, but because he wanted to hide from you and avoid arguments and discussion about why he didn't return for his party."

In conclusion, wrote this person, "My recommendation is to cut him loose. I also can almost guarantee you that he didn't communicate with you because he knew you'd be upset and question him — and he wanted to avoid that because he already knew what he was doing was wrong."

One other commenter shared this: "Please tell me you broke up with him. If you haven’t, you’re accepting this type of treatment. He is wildly inconsiderate and manipulative, given he’s trying to put it back on you."

The commenter finished with this pronouncement: "Sounds exhausting."