Woman 'blown away' after balloon with birthday money floats off

A woman was literally blown away when she opened a birthday gift containing more than $100 in cash -- until the helium balloon attached to the wad caught the wind and floated off

Nikki Walker, 37, a mother of two, excitedly opened the wrapped balloon present sent to her by mom, Carol Walker, 69, who couldn’t attend the occasion. But when she untied the box outside in her garden, she didn't realize she let go of the balloon with money attached to the string -- around $120.

A hilarious video shows Walker jumping to try and grab the personalized pink balloon, but she missed it by a few inches as it slipped through her fingers and floated up into the sky. The family can be heard laughing and shouting in complete shock as she puts her hand to her mouth in horror.

"It all just happened in a split second - I didn’t have a chance to react. Everyone was just in total shock watching," Walker said, adding that it didn't even occur to her that the cash would be on the balloon.

"I felt really stupid at first. Who would open a helium balloon outside on a windy day?" she said.

Walker, sadly, has yet to retrieve her money and has no idea where it landed after it took off from the garden on Friday.

