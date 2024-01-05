Weight loss is far from the only thing Marie Osmond cares about: 'I feel good and I'm having fun'

The second youngest Osmond child and only girl in the family, Marie Osmond shared how she’s taking time to focus on herself.

Along with her brother Donny, she performed regularly at the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, before closing their 11-year run in 2019.

After six decades in the entertainment industry, Osmond said she’s ready to live life and do "crazy things."

She joined "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to discuss her recent adventures, including skydiving, climbing Mount Sinai in Egypt, appearing in a soap opera and more.

"Since three years old, it always had to be, ‘You can’t break your leg, you’re under contract,’" she recalled.

Now, she said, it’s "time to start doing things that I want to do."

Osmond recently jumped out of an airplane, climbed a mountain and appeared on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful" — something she said she always wanted to do. She also has two motorcycles.

"More than anything, I feel good and I’m having fun," she said.

At age 64, the Utah native said she’s continuing her years-long work with diet company Nutrisystem by designing a program called Complete 50 for women over the age of 50 who want to lose the stubborn weight they haven't been able to shed.

"The reason is because when you hit 50, something just changes — especially women’s bodies," she said.

She added, "It’s designed to help with hormones and things like that, especially that middle fat."

Osmond said heart disease took the life of her mother and grandmother — and said leading a healthy lifestyle for her is a "game changer."

The actress and singer explained that she struggled with her weight as a kid and is proud to have kept it off for years.

"I wouldn’t have had the life I’ve had over the last 18 years if I had that weight on me," she said.

She said she continues to pair up with the brand because she knows "it works" — even noting that she had enjoyed Matzo ball soup and cheesecake the night before.

More than anything, Osmond said she’s grateful for her career thus far and loves to see the continued support.

"Being a female who has been in this business working every year of my life consistently for over six decades, of course I’m grateful," she said.

Now, she said she wants to prioritize her family by making sure her "grandchildren know their grandmother."

