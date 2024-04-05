Weekend read: An earthquake hits the northeast, tasty American food stories and more

Lifestyle stories from this week included tasty American food stories, earthquake safety tips, wild nature tales, a mom learning about her bizarre arrest warrant — and much more.

Fun quizzes and crosswords are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes daily crossword puzzles 24/7!)

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and check out these additional trending articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Good news you may need right now

Deputies in Oklahoma rescued an injured dog that was stranded on train tracks for much too long. Find out why the dog was there in the first place. Click here to get the story.

A police officer saved a baby girl at a movie theater five years ago — and now he's become her godfather. This tale of strong bonds won't soon be forgotten. Click here to get the story.

Trending topics to catch

On Friday, April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New Jersey, New York and other northeastern states. Should another one occur, here's what to do in an earthquake and how to stay safe. Click here to get the story.

For the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, some people will get the view of a lifetime by skydiving during totality and enjoying the experience from thousands of feet in the air. Click here to get the story.

Delicious food across America

Little Miss BBQ of Phoenix, Arizona, is the boss: The popular hotspot serves world-class barbecue with southwestern style, including some mouthwatering sandwiches. Click here to get the story.

Orange rolls have grown into a local culinary specialty. The orange rolls of the venerable All Steak restaurant were named one of the 100 best things to eat in this southern U.S. state. Click here to get the story.

Wild & wonderful nature

A gorilla named Bangori was spotted getting up close and personal with a camera at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California. Watch the funny moment here! Click here to see the video.

Organizations worked to re-release 34 sea turtles into the ocean after spending months nursing them back to health given their poor conditions last winter. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral tales

The South San Francisco Police Department said a worried resident placed a 911 call about a mountain lion sighting — but it turned out to be a hefty domestic cat. Click here to get the story.

A Texas mom of five told Fox News Digital she recently learned about a late book-related arrest warrant in her name after she was unable to renew her driver's license. Click here to get the story.

Lasting history lessons

Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered 56 years ago this week, on April 4, 1968. To commemorate him and his life's work, Alveda King, his niece, highlighted to Fox News Digital the five landmarks that tell the civil rights story. Click here to get the story.

Meet the American named Captain John Parker who was crippled by tuberculosis when he led 77 volunteers against 700 British regulars in the Battle of Lexington — igniting the American Revolution. Click here to get the story.

Faith & values in practice

A Christian family in California is turning the pain of loss into new purpose. The Cooks are using key characteristics of a beloved husband and father to drive a new venture. Click here to get the story.

Jim Wahlberg was a Boston street hustler serving time while his younger brothers became stars. He revealed how meeting Mother Teresa in prison led him to Jesus Christ. Click here to get the story.

Smart money moves

Want to earn $10,000? All you have to do is cuddle cats for a few hours one afternoon — learn more about the application process for this sweet gig. Click here to get the story.

One mom quit her full-time job to stay home with her kids and enter online sweepstakes and contests. Now, she's pulled in $35,000 — and isn't looking back. Click here to get the story.