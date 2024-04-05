Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Weekend read: An earthquake hits the northeast, tasty American food stories and more

Check out these engaging lifestyle stories as you sip your morning coffee

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lifestyle stories from this week included tasty American food stories, earthquake safety tips, wild nature tales, a mom learning about her bizarre arrest warrant — and much more.

Fun quizzes and crosswords are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes daily crossword puzzles 24/7!)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and check out these additional trending articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Here are some top headlines of the week in Lifestyle — including stories about wild nature, tasty foods, the earthquake that occurred in northeastern America — and much more. (Sara Hertwig/Turtles Fly Too/Chris Granger/Alabama Tourism Department/Fox News)

Good news you may need right now

Deputies in Oklahoma rescued an injured dog that was stranded on train tracks for much too long. Find out why the dog was there in the first place. Click here to get the story

A police officer saved a baby girl at a movie theater five years ago — and now he's become her godfather. This tale of strong bonds won't soon be forgotten. Click here to get the story. 

Officer Harton who saved little girl is now her godfather

Detective Michael Harton saved a three-month-old baby, Eimaan, one day at a movie theater — and now, five years later, he is her godfather. (Nikki Huckaby)

Trending topics to catch

On Friday, April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New Jersey, New York and other northeastern states. Should another one occur, here's what to do in an earthquake and how to stay safe. Click here to get the story.

For the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, some people will get the view of a lifetime by skydiving during totality and enjoying the experience from thousands of feet in the air. Click here to get the story.

skydive during solar eclipse split

All skydivers will have safety glasses on them, which they will promptly put on once their parachute has been deployed. (Skydive the Falls; ROB KERR/AFP via Getty Images)

Delicious food across America

Little Miss BBQ of Phoenix, Arizona, is the boss: The popular hotspot serves world-class barbecue with southwestern style, including some mouthwatering sandwiches. Click here to get the story. 

Orange rolls have grown into a local culinary specialty. The orange rolls of the venerable All Steak restaurant were named one of the 100 best things to eat in this southern U.S. state. Click here to get the story. 

Alabama orange rolls

Orange rolls are made with plenty of sugar, butter and orange peel. (Chris Granger/Alabama Tourism Department)

Wild & wonderful nature

A gorilla named Bangori was spotted getting up close and personal with a camera at the Santa Barbara Zoo in California. Watch the funny moment here! Click here to see the video. 

Organizations worked to re-release 34 sea turtles into the ocean after spending months nursing them back to health given their poor conditions last winter. Click here to get the story. 

The sea turtles were from either Cape Cod or New York, where they were found washed up on shore earlier this winter.  (Sara Hertwig/Turtles Fly Too)

Odd & viral tales

The South San Francisco Police Department said a worried resident placed a 911 call about a mountain lion sighting — but it turned out to be a hefty domestic cat. Click here to get the story. 

A Texas mom of five told Fox News Digital she recently learned about a late book-related arrest warrant in her name after she was unable to renew her driver's license. Click here to get the story. 

Split image of Kaylee holding her baby and court document

Texas mom Kaylee Morgan is being prosecuted for a library book that she claims she returned over a year ago. (Kaylee Morgan)

Lasting history lessons

Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered 56 years ago this week, on April 4, 1968. To commemorate him and his life's work, Alveda King, his niece, highlighted to Fox News Digital the five landmarks that tell the civil rights story. Click here to get the story. 

Meet the American named Captain John Parker who was crippled by tuberculosis when he led 77 volunteers against 700 British regulars in the Battle of Lexington — igniting the American Revolution. Click here to get the story. 

Captain John Parker

The Lexington Minuteman Statue superimposed against an American flag in a blue sky, Lexington Common, Massachusetts. James Lee, at right, portrays Capt. John Parker during the annual reenactment on Lexington Common.   (Getty Images and Michael Duncan Smith)

Faith & values in practice

A Christian family in California is turning the pain of loss into new purpose. The Cooks are using key characteristics of a beloved husband and father to drive a new venture. Click here to get the story. 

Jim Wahlberg was a Boston street hustler serving time while his younger brothers became stars. He revealed how meeting Mother Teresa in prison led him to Jesus Christ. Click here to get the story. 

Mother Teresa and James Wahlberg

James Wahlberg said Mother Teresa put him on the path to Christ when she visited the Massachusetts prison where he was incarcerated.  (Tim Graham/Getty Images; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images )

Smart money moves

Want to earn $10,000? All you have to do is cuddle cats for a few hours one afternoon — learn more about the application process for this sweet gig. Click here to get the story. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One mom quit her full-time job to stay home with her kids and enter online sweepstakes and contests. Now, she's pulled in $35,000 — and isn't looking back. Click here to get the story. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.