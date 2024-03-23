Washington pastor reveals words of hope, faith and strength for Kate Middleton: 'God is with you'

"People around the world are praying for Princess Kate as she undergoes treatment for cancer," said Pastor Jesse Bradley of Auburn, Washington, on Saturday, just one day after Kate Middleton announced that she's been diagnosed with cancer following major abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales, in a video message to the world on Friday, said she's just begun a treatment regimen of "preventative chemotherapy."

She did not specify what type of cancer was diagnosed.

Pastor Bradley, who leads Grace Community Church outside Seattle, said that Middleton's diagnosis resonates strongly with him, given that he faced his own serious health battle some years ago — "and it took me 10 years to fully recover," he told Fox News Digital.

He said of Middleton, "She courageously shared the news with the world and wisely asked for time, space and privacy. Kate explained that this came as a huge shock to her and Prince William — and that as parents, they have tried to explain her condition to their children, too."

Now, she is "focusing on what will bring healing," said Bradley, with "William by her side."

He added, "Collectively, we are praying that God will restore Kate's health and comfort her entire family. We pray that she will sense God's presence, draw near to God and be filled with the presence and grace of Jesus."

Bradley said that when anyone receives devastating health news, "there are several different components to navigate."

One. "Physically, find the best physicians and specialists," he said. "Pray that God will give them wisdom, an accurate diagnosis and skillful hands if there is a procedure."

Two. Then, "emotionally," he said, "you can grieve, but don't let fear and despair take over. Turn anxiety into prayer — and give God those burdens that are too much for you to carry."

Three. "Relationally," continued Bradley, "let people into your life to walk with you. Receive their love and support because we need each other."

Four. "Spiritually, remember that God is with you and will strengthen you. Choose a few Bible verses and meditate on scripture. Jesus can relate to your suffering and will be your Good Shepherd to guide you with every step forward."

Bible verses ‘that bring hope’

For anyone "going through a difficult time," said the pastor, "here are some Bible verses that bring hope."

He shared this list with Fox News Digital:

Psalms 23, 46, 84, and 145

Isaiah 40:28-31

Romans 15:13

2 Corinthians 1:2-4

Romans 8:38-39

Isaiah 41:10

1 Peter 5:10

John 3:16

Jeremiah 29:12-13

Lamentations 3:21-25

Romans 5:2-5

2 Corinthians 4:16-18

Said Bradley, "You can read these passages and write down verses that stand out to you. As you memorize God's Word, God will renew your mind."

The Bible, he said, "is living and active and can strengthen you in the deepest and most painful areas of your life. God communicates to us and is a refuge and ever-present help in trouble. Through Jesus, we have an indestructible hope that is greater than our challenges. Just choose hope."

Bradley has recounted his trials previously — as the insights gained, he said, continue to guide his life.

He was playing professional soccer overseas after graduating from Dartmouth College when he encountered a serious medical issue that caused his career to shift.

"While I was playing in Africa and Zimbabwe, I took a prescribed medication that built up toxic levels in my system," he told Fox News Digital previously in an interview.

"God wants to listen and lift burdens."

The medication that was supposed to help his health ended up causing him to have an accelerated heartbeat, murmur and consistent pain in his chest.

"My heart could no longer regulate itself, and it was incredibly scary to endure those episodes," he recalled.

Along with the illness, Bradley said his mind shifted to a darker side. He said he dealt with panic attacks and waves of depression .

"As a young adult, I was fighting for my life for a year," he recounted on Saturday — "and it took 10 years to fully recover. It was a time when I needed to learn new ways to cope."

He said that with "a gritty gratitude," anyone can "continue to give thanks to God, even when you don't feel like it."

Why? Because "thankfulness," he said, "keeps your mind out of the ditch and helps you realize how much you still have."

Said Bradley, a husband and father, "Prayers that include pouring out your heart to God are very meaningful and healing. God wants to listen and lift burdens. Reading more scripture leads to aligning with God's perspective and promises."

He also reminded people that "the Holy Spirit empowers you to overcome and dwells in you as you walk with Jesus. God's grace is sufficient, and God is close to the brokenhearted."

He added, "What tests you to the core can be a catalyst for spiritual renewal. Terrible news and intense trials can change the direction of our lives — and forge a new purpose and passion."

