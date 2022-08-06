Want to do a 'digital detox'? Learn about these popular plant trends this summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Staying healthy often includes surrounding yourself with other healthy living things — including plants inside your home.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday morning, Mickey and Vickey Popat — a husband and wife entrepreneurial team — shared tips about some of this summer's popular and healthy plants to have around the home.

Among the offerings: the super hass avocado plant.

RARE ORCHID FOUND IN VERMONT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1902

As the couple note as well on PlantoGram, this avocado plant produces green fruit with "excellent flavor and oil content."

The large avocados have a creamy texture and a "longer shelf life."

"They can be grown indoors," said Mickey Popat — "you don't need a backyard" in order to grow these into healthy plants, he said.

The plant also produces fruit pretty easily, he said.

STATE FLOWER QUIZ: CAN YOU MATCH THESE BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS WITH THEIR CORRECT STATES?

The couple also shared information about the kesar mango plant — which produces "one of the rarest and best mangos," as they explain on their website.

These are known for the quality of fruit as well as pulp color and taste of the mango, plus good shelf life.

They also spoke about the olive tree — "one of the best indoor plants" to have.

"These can be grown in a container" and can "spruce up the inside of any home."

FRUIT OR VEGETABLE? TAKE THIS QUIZ TO TEST YOUR HEALTHY FOODS KNOWLEDGE

The couple also shared smart tips for repotting plants for inside the home.

They shared insights about the size of the container, the importance of good drainage — and how rocks and pebbles can help with the plants' proper drainage as well.

"You want to pack in" the dirt really well around the plant, the Popats said.

As the couple's website, PlantOGram.com, explains, "We wanted to create a gift that will spark every emotion, leave a legacy of stories, [be] good for our environment and [be] most of all sustainable."

They offer over 200 types of fruit trees.

They started PlantOGram.com "as a backyard hobby" and it's "now our life’s creation."

They offer over 200 types of fruit trees "that we have made accessible through our online store and shipping worldwide."

"This is one gift," they say, that will "make a big impact when it arrives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about their tips for popular plants and ideas for repotting, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.