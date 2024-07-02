20 items to get during the Walmart Deals event

Walmart has announced its biggest savings event ever: Walmart Deals. The sale starts July 8 and runs through July 11. It’s a great time to get all your kids’ back-to-school gear and to splurge on tech, kitchen gadgets and some fun outdoor items for the summer.

We’ve lined up some of the best deals Walmart is offering and broken them down into your favorite categories. Plus, Walmart+ members get early access to these deals starting at noon on the 8th — five hours before other shoppers.

Technology

Furniture

Kitchen

Outdoor fun

Back-to-school

Original price: $498

Anyone who has been meaning to upgrade their TV setup will find a 65-inch Smart TV for $100 off at Walmart. The TCL TV is powered by Google, so it has Chromecast built-in with streaming and gaming apps already downloaded.

Original price: $979

Gamers rejoice! You can get nearly $400 off an HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It comes with an updated thermal design to keep your laptop cool even after hours of gaming. Plus, you get a larger touchpad and HD camera with noise reduction for clarity.

Original price: $179.99

Samsung lovers can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for just $99. You can manage your sleep quality with the advanced tracker on the watch and get ECG monitoring for a healthier life. There’s also a running coach and fitness tracker.

Original price: $99

Nintendo Switch players looking to add to their collections can grab a Super Mario Party controller and game set for just $69 during Walmart’s sale. You’ll get the controllers with Mario-inspired colors and the full-game download code.

Original price: $119.99

Add some extra seating outdoors with a few comfortable Adirondack chairs you can score for under $100. You can get them in a variety of colors and they easily fold-up for easy storage when you’re not using them.

Original price: $219.99

The Hommpa LED coffee table is truly a unique one. You can get it in a slick white color or opt for gray or black. Underneath the table is a set of LED lights so you can stop stubbing your toe every night when you walk into the living room. Plus, there are pull-out drawers for extra storage.

Original price: $499.99

Walmart has a great deal on a bar table set complete with four chairs and the bar table itself. It’s an industrial style for a modern look and made of sturdy metal for long-time use.

Original price: $129

Single-serve Keurig machines are on sale for just $49, a savings of $80. You can make both hot and cold drinks in your Keurig K-Slim that comes in a unique iced blue color.

Original price: $579

Have you always wanted an ice maker, but your refrigerator doesn’t have one built-in? Spring for an ice maker that can provide continuous ice whenever you need it. The GE nugget ice maker is almost $200 off.

Original price: $169

An Emeril power grill and air fryer is great for your kitchen counter or to take camping with you. You can cook nearly anything in this extra large oven. It has 6-in-1 technology and can act as a smokeless indoor grill and air fryer. Plus, it bakes, roasts, toasts and dehydrates.

Original price: $329.99

Whether you want to play a pick-up game with your friends, or your kids just started playing basketball, an adjustable hoop can provide hours of fun and some good exercise. The hoop can be adjusted up to 50 inches for whatever level you’re playing at.

Original price: $439

Scooters are back in style, and they’ve evolved past the small fold-up options kids rode around on in the early 2000s. You can get an electric AovoPro scooter with a 21-mile range for $200 off from Walmart.

Original price: $299.99

Almost nothing is more fun for kids than a mini car they can drive around the backyard or up and down your street. Your kid will have a cooler ride than you with this Dodge Charger Ride One for just under $165.

Original price: $89.99

Has your kid been bugging you for a hoverboard? Walmart’s sale is a great time to get a flash wheel hoverboard since you’ll get more than $20 off. You can choose between about two dozen different options to customize the board to your kid’s favorite colors or TV show.

Original price: $170

If you want a truly luxurious tenting experience, a 10-person Ozark tent could be the perfect option. It has three separate sleeping areas, each with its own entrance, so the kids can come and go as they please without disturbing you.

Original price: $49.97

Get the kids prepared for school with a 24-pack of 10 Crayola fine-line markers. Younger kids will likely have Crayola’s on their back-to-school list, so grab them on sale at Walmart before it’s too late.

Original price: $20

Get your kids a simple Reebok backpack in one of three colors for back-to-school season. You’ll pay just $14 for a Reebok backpack with plenty of space for your kid’s laptop or iPad, water bottle, books and everything in between.

Original price: $34.99

Little kids who spend hours watching Paw Patrol will love this Paw Patrol backpack and lunchbox set. Kids will also get a water bottle and keychain as well, all for just over $20.

Original price: $25.95

Uniforms can be expensive, but you can get a two-pack of uniform shirts for $12 during Walmart’s sale. These shirts fit most uniform codes for schools that impose them, and they’re affordable compared to other costly stores.

Original price: $39.99

College students will appreciate a foldable lap desk so they can do all their homework right from bed. This lap desk has a storage drawer, a space to a tablet, a cupholder and plenty of room for a laptop.