©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published
Last Update 49 mins ago

Walmart shoppers break out into ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ over Fourth of July weekend in viral video

The Haslet, Texas store erupted in applause after the patriotic sing-along

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
It doesn’t get more American than this. 

One patriotic patron who started singing the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Walmart store in Haslet, Texas, set off a chain reaction as shoppers joined in over Fourth of July weekend.

Walmart shoppers sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in a spontaneous video gone viral over Fourth of July weekend. (AP)

The clip, shared to TikTok by a user named Raised…right shows a store filled with women, men and children holding their right hands on their hearts and belting out the lyrics to the national anthem, shopping carts in tow.

God bless Texas and God bless the USA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Credit: Cody Bill Schrage

"Very patriotic scene in Haslet, Tx Walmart 7/3/21 someone started singing the National Anthem and people joined in," text overlaying the video read with the caption: "God bless Texas and God bless the USA!"

VETERANS, PTSD AND FIREWORKS AMID FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND 

The TikTok creator wished viewers a Happy Fourth of July in the video that’s been viewed more than 1.1 million times and garnered more than 177,000 likes. Viewers chimed in with sweet sentiments in the comments.

"Proof there is still hope for our great country," one person commented. "Happy Fourth of July America and to all proud Americans!"