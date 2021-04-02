Walmart shopper subdues maskless man who allegedly threatened to assault customers, video shows

This guy squared off with the wrong Walmart customer.

A maskless man who allegedly threatened to assault the customers at a Walmart in Washington State was promptly beaten down by a no-nonsense shopper earlier this week.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on Tuesday at a Walmart location in Federal Way, police confirmed. In the footage, the 29-year-old suspect is first seen ignoring Walmart employees who attempt to escort him out of the store, before a 21-year-old shopper intervenes.

Police say the suspect had been threatening "to assault anyone who touched him," which is when the 21-year-old "stepped in and confronted," per a statement obtained by Q13 Fox.

The men then engaged in a physical altercation near the entrance to the store, which ended when the shopper yanked the suspect to the ground and subdued him.

Police took the man into custody immediately following his removal from the retail location.

Following an investigation, the Federal Way Police Department claimed the suspect had earlier slammed into a parked car upon driving into the Walmart’s parking lot, then simply walked into the store before "attempting to shoplift." He was also offered a mask upon entry, which he removed after entering.

He now faces charges for driving under the influence, hit and run, and attempted theft, Q13 reported.

A representative for the Federal Way Police Department’s Public Information Office was not immediately available to provide further information.