Walmart worker restrained deer in Wisconsin store, wildlife agency chimes in: 'Hopefully all unharmed'

A deer entered a Walmart in Wisconsin and got restrained by one of the store’s workers, a viral first-hand video shows.

The incident reportedly occurred in the city of Baraboo on June 23, according to Rebecca Pickel – the passerby who recorded the employee holding down the belting mammal.

Pickel told Storyful, a social media intelligence agency, that the deer was stopped by the employee who had stopped the deer from getting further into the store and it was ushered out a back exit by other staff.

Representatives at Walmart U.S. did not respond to Fox News’ request about the incident.

Although the worker’s quick thinking prevented the deer from damaging property, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources tells Fox News that people should not repeat the actions shown in the viral clip.

"While not common, deer do find their way into buildings nearly every year. When a deer does enter a building, we recommend giving the animal space, providing crowd control, and a clear pathway for the deer to exit the building," a spokesperson for the Wisconsin DNR wrote in an email.

"In this video, it looks like the employees and customers and the deer were shocked but hopefully all unharmed," the spokesperson added. "It’s important to keep in mind that deer are wild animals, and they can cause injury with their hooves and antlers."

The Wisconsin DNR’s statement went on to say: "For the safety of both people and the deer, we don’t recommend physically restraining the animal. The DNR or local PD should be contacted for assistance and would likely work together in assisting with the situation."

Despite the state wildlife agency’s recommendation to avoid direct contact with deer and other animals, the DNR noted that the circumstances in the Baraboo Walmart were understandable, adding that the employee may have been running on instinct.

"We are happy to know the employee was not injured," the Wisconsin DNR concluded. "She likely prevented more damage to store property by her actions."