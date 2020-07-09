Expand / Collapse search
Viral TikTok shows how younger generations gesture being on the phone, Twitter calls it 'devastating'

How do you indicate you’re on the phone?

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The 90s called, and it wants its phone gesture back.

According to a TikTok post that has gone viral, younger generations have a very different hand gesture to indicate talking on the phone.

The “mind-blowing” experiment has since gone viral on TikTok with more than 280K likes, and influenced parents to try it out on their own kids and then post their results on Twitter and social media.

Daniel Alvarado posted a video on his TikTok page dedicated to “70s, 80s and 90s babies,” which shows him first asking his wife to mime she was on the phone. His wife then proceeds to use the hand gesture showing her pinky and thumb extended (like people have been using for decades).

The father of two then proceeds to ask his two young children how they would demonstrated talking on the phone. Each one of them places a flat palm up to their ear – appearing to mimic what a smart phone looks like.

The “mind blowing” experiment has since gone viral on TikTok with more than 280K likes, and influenced parents to try it out on their own kids and then post their results on Twitter and social media.

But more than just make people realize that younger generations view communication and technology differently, the experiment also accomplished making social media users feel very, very old.

It’s probably a good thing Alvarado didn’t ask his kids to mime using a fax machine — or the altogether forgotten pager.

