Viral 'cracking latte' takes over TikTok, plus unique state fair foods available this summer

'CRACKING' GOOD? – The newest drink trend taking over TikTok is a "cracking" twist on your morning cup of coffee that is both visually appealing and reportedly fun to make. Continue reading...

RECORD CATCH – A 12-year-old boy in Montana was left stunned after he caught a state-record fish. The moment was captured on video. Continue reading...

FAIR FOOD FUN – The Minnesota State Fair announced 33 new foods that will be sold this year at the event, including grilled purple sticky rice and deep-fried ranch dressing. Continue reading...

PRIME DAY DEALS – Early deals on kitchen appliances, from air fryers to ice cream makers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Continue reading…

SMELL THE ROSES – Gardens outside this city make a spectacular impression on tourists as flowers turn heads and calm souls. Continue reading...

GRAB A COLD ONE – Joseph L. Owades, son of Jewish immigrants who escaped Europe before World War I, left an imprint on American culture that his family never envisioned: Owades invented light beer. Continue reading...

REVOLUTION RELOADED – National Park Service archaeologists unearthed five musket balls in Concord, Massachusetts, that have been tied to the "shot heard round the world." Continue reading...

