Viral 'cracking latte' takes over TikTok, plus unique state fair foods available this summer

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
cracking latte dual split

The "cracking latte" is causing a debate on social media. (@Cynthiaalovexo; Melody/@mmyymelodyy)

'CRACKING' GOOD? – The newest drink trend taking over TikTok is a "cracking" twist on your morning cup of coffee that is both visually appealing and reportedly fun to make. Continue reading...

RECORD CATCH – A 12-year-old boy in Montana was left stunned after he caught a state-record fish. The moment was captured on video. Continue reading...

FAIR FOOD FUN – The Minnesota State Fair announced 33 new foods that will be sold this year at the event, including grilled purple sticky rice and deep-fried ranch dressing. Continue reading...

The Minnesota State Fair gate in background. Insets are of a slider, a grilled rice dish, deep-fried ranch dressing, an ice cream sundae, and an ice cream sandwich on focaccia.

The Minnesota State Fair announced on July 9 that 33 new foods will be coming to the fair this year, including deep-fried ranch dressing.  (Minnesota State Fair)

PRIME DAY DEALS – Early deals on kitchen appliances, from air fryers to ice cream makers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Continue reading…

SMELL THE ROSES – Gardens outside this city make a spectacular impression on tourists as flowers turn heads and calm souls. Continue reading...

GRAB A COLD ONE – Joseph L. Owades, son of Jewish immigrants who escaped Europe before World War I, left an imprint on American culture that his family never envisioned: Owades invented light beer. Continue reading...

Brewer Joseph Owades

Joseph Owades invented light beer in the 1960s, revolutionizing the American beer industry, then in the 1980s became an essential figure behind the craft beer phenomenon.  (Courtesy Owades Family)

REVOLUTION RELOADED – National Park Service archaeologists unearthed five musket balls in Concord, Massachusetts, that have been tied to the "shot heard round the world." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.