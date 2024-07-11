Viral 'cracking latte' takes over TikTok, plus unique state fair foods available this summer

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
'CRACKING' GOOD? – The newest drink trend taking over TikTok is a "cracking" twist on your morning cup of coffee that is both visually appealing and reportedly fun to make. Continue reading...
RECORD CATCH – A 12-year-old boy in Montana was left stunned after he caught a state-record fish. The moment was captured on video. Continue reading...
FAIR FOOD FUN – The Minnesota State Fair announced 33 new foods that will be sold this year at the event, including grilled purple sticky rice and deep-fried ranch dressing. Continue reading...
PRIME DAY DEALS – Early deals on kitchen appliances, from air fryers to ice cream makers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Continue reading…
SMELL THE ROSES – Gardens outside this city make a spectacular impression on tourists as flowers turn heads and calm souls. Continue reading...
GRAB A COLD ONE – Joseph L. Owades, son of Jewish immigrants who escaped Europe before World War I, left an imprint on American culture that his family never envisioned: Owades invented light beer. Continue reading...
REVOLUTION RELOADED – National Park Service archaeologists unearthed five musket balls in Concord, Massachusetts, that have been tied to the "shot heard round the world." Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
