Deliverable Valentine's Day gifts for your date

Valentine's Day is a holiday that was created to show your love and affection for your spouse—but finding the perfect Valentine’s delivery gift can sometimes be challenging. Whether they live near or far, surprising them at their doorstep is always a good idea. With modern conveniences like same-day and next-day delivery services, it's easier than ever to gift your sweetheart meaningful presents, even if you're short on time (although it’s always the wiser option to schedule in advance, just in case!)

With people spending an estimated $25.8 billion on Valentine's Day in 2024 alone, according to research by Capital One, Valentine's rivals Christmas for gift giving. With that, there are plenty of options to choose from. From romantic flower bouquets to yummy treats delivered fresh for that long-distance love in another city or state, plenty of options are available that cater to different tastes and interests. To make your search easier, here is a list of ten gift ideas that can be delivered quickly and will make this year’s day of love truly unforgettable.

While flowers may be the ubiquitous choice, they are still widely appreciated by most gift recipients. Nothing says "I love you" like a bouquet of fresh flowers, especially romantic and traditional long-stem red roses. 1-800-Flowers is the mecca for an array of arrangements, from classic red roses like this one , which comes with 24 stems, a cute Valentine-themed tic-tac-toe board, and a heart-shaped box of chocolates, to non-traditional, like this bouquet of preserved roses meant to last forever, in a vase that resembles the famous quilted Chanel handbag. Add a personalized note to make the gesture even more heartfelt.

Sweeten your loved one's day with a box of gourmet chocolates from Godiva at Simply Chocolates. The 80-year-old gourmet chocolate brand is a safe bet for any chocolate lover in your life and this decadent set comes with ganache-filled truffles in flavors like Creme Brulee, Strawberry Creme Tarte, Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate Mousse. You also can’t go wrong with chocolate-covered strawberries and this gift by Edible Arrangments is fashioned on a platter to impress your sweetheart. Don’t forget the wine to go with it! A wine-tasting flight box from Sugarwish is the perfect indulgent gift for the wine lover in your life. Or better yet, a set starting at $149 from Shari’s Berries gives you the roses, wine and chocolate-covered strawberries in one package!

Jewelry is a timeless gift that can carry sentimental value for years. You can pick up a personalized piece, like this 18K gold initial necklace , at Amazon. It’s a steal for under $20 and comes with a cute little heart pendant to show you care. Replace the boring cardboard gift box with this personalized leather travel jewelry case featuring an etched floral design for a gift that really wows!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member , you can get these items shipped to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Capture your favorite memories together in this beautifully designed "Love is All We Need" photo book at Shutterfly that holds 20 photos and has space on the front to etch in your names. Bring your love story to life and preserve precious memories that’ll last forever without spending a lot of money! Perfect for that long-distance love you don’t get to see daily! You can also make a custom-designed photo collage with a light-up stand like this one at Amazon for under $20. It can be displayed on a nightstand or desk, and they will remember your thoughtfulness every time they look at it!

Pamper your loved one with this luxurious Red Rose spa gift set at 1-800-Flowers featuring aromatherapy and anti-aging items like bubble baths, candles, an eye mask, shower steamers and more. You can add this personalized spa towel wrap, also at 1-800-Flowers, or better yet, go the extra mile and transform your bathroom into an at-home spa for your spouse with the aforementioned spa gift basket, towel wrap and this bath tray to hold a book, glass of wine and whatever else they need to wind down!

If the way to their heart is through their stomach, this is your gift. Surprise your partner with a gourmet subscription box tailored to their tastes, like this NYC pizza subscription box at Goldbelly. Each month, for the duration of the subscription, they’ll get a pizza delivered all the way from a famous New York City pizza joint, no matter where they live! This Valentine’s Day Italian desserts gift box from NYC’s famed Ferrara Bakery in Little Italy is the perfect sweet treat to round off their tour of New York’s finest delicacies.

Skip the reservations and high-priced meals at restaurants on Valentine’s Day and instead share a romantic evening at home cooking together with a gourmet meal kit. This prime Angus sweetheart ribeye dinner for two from Chesapeake Gourmet at Goldbelly allows you to create a restaurant-quality meal without leaving the house. It even comes with molten lava cakes for dessert! The couple that cooks together stays together, so you can add on this date night-themed couples cookbook to get inspired for future meals and romantic nights at home. Or if you’re looking to really splurge, get a private chef who comes right to your home to prepare your special meal as the celebrities do! It’s super easy to book by purchasing an e-voucher from Virgin Experiences at 1-800-Flowers.

If dessert is on the menu, this heart and soul dessert board at Edible Arrangements is sure to satisfy their sweet tooth. It features an array of dipped fruit, gourmet chocolates, cheesecake bites and cookies and comes with enough to share. If you're pressed for time, an e-gift card allowing them to choose their favorite sweet treat is a great option. Sugarwish offers an array of boxes where customers can choose the candies and treats they like and have them delivered straight to their door.

If they like to DIY, send them this Lego-inspired building blocks puzzle that spells out a very special message once it’s assembled! They’ll be delighted to see that it’s also customized with a personalized photo printed on the center heart and makes a great display item. This Lego bouquet of roses is also a special and unique gift that makes a memorial decorative piece when they’re all done.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals