Urban Outfitters selling 'vintage' US Navy coveralls draws online outrage

Urban Outfitters is catching heat for selling U.S. Navy coveralls on its website, and the move has been slammed as disrespectful to the men and women who serve and have served in uniform.

The “vintage” item, which still has the original owner’s last name, “King,” stitched on it, is currently being sold on the retail store's site for $120 as of Tuesday evening.

“Vintage coveralls made from navy cotton canvas -- only one pair is available for purchase by one lucky customer, so get them before they’re gone!” the product description reads.

“Cut in a relaxed fit with front slant pockets, back patch pockets and two patch pockets at the chest. Finished with a zip fly and buttoned front closure.”

The product page’s comments section was filled with messages of outrage from service members and others disgusted by Urban Outfitters’ attempt to make a sale from a uniform they sacrificed to wear.

“Why are yall selling my uniform like it's a fashion statement? There is nothing stylish about this. If folks want this, join the Navy and get them for free,” a U.S. Navy sailor commented. “This is not cute, stylish, or 'in.' Sailors have died in this exact uniform. I'll never shop at your stores again. As a United States Navy Sailor, I am extremely offended and disgusted.”

“Unless you are a veteran you should not wear that. It's disrespectful. Let's not play dress-up and respect those who ACTUALLY made sacrifices wearing the uniform,” another person wrote.

According to Military Times, the Navy’s current guidance on wearing the overalls states that “commanding officers can authorize the wear of Navy blue coveralls ashore in environments that place an excessive amount of wear on working uniforms.”

“But with the Urban Outfitters set, ‘ashore environments’ can apply to any locale a hipster is likely to frequent -- slam poetry contests, second-hand bookshops and organic farmer’s markets,” Military Times said. “Even better, with the purchase of the advertised set, the wearer can evidently assume the identity of a sailor named King.”

A Fox News request for comment from Urban Outfitters was not immediately returned.