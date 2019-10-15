UPS driver makes hilarious attempt to hide package

Well, that didn’t work.

A delivery driver hilariously followed instructions while delivering a package, though the directions made little sense, given what was being delivered. The resulting picture revealed one of the funniest ways for someone to find a package by their front door.

Ebony Freeman recently received a new doormat from a friend that reads, “Please hide packages from husband,” Fox 13 reports. The Texas native apparently liked the mat and placed it outside the front door to her house.

DELIVERY MAN CAUGHT SNEAKING SIP OF CUSTOMER'S MILKSHAKE

A few days later, she reportedly received a package and the delivery driver followed the mat’s instructions. Unfortunately, the package was a long, elongated packaged that was not hidden by the mat in any way at all.

Freeman shared a photo of the package on Facebook and captioned it: “Oh my god look! The UPS guy actually hid it under the rug!”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 7,000 reactions, 10,000 comments and 48,000 shares.

This isn’t the first time that delivery drivers have been the source of great photographs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2017, a trend spread online of UPS drivers posing with dogs along their delivery routes. An online group called UPS Dogs was formed by one of the company’s drivers. Sean McCarren of West Virginia created the group after he noticed that his phone was full of pictures of puppies he'd met while on the job.