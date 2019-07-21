Unemployed bride-to-be complains that her fiance won't get second job: 'That's a huge red flag'

A bride-to-be is taking the phrase “happy wife, happy life” a little too literally.

A post appeared on Reddit’s Bridezilla forums titled “Just get a second job.” In it, user pdxcharger35 shares a story of a woman who’s upset that her fiancé won’t get a second job to pay for her dream wedding. Also, she quit her job after getting engaged in order to have time to plan the wedding.

The post begins, “Help, I need advice. My fiancé and I are having lots of issues right now, we can’t stop fighting and I don’t know what to do. I quit my job because wedding planning was taking up so much time, and my fiancé is refusing to get a second job.”

The unemployed woman goes on to explain why she can’t possibly work, and how she expects her husband to pick up the extra slack. “He doesn’t understand that I don’t have time to get ready for work, drive to work, be somewhere else all day and drive home,” she explains. “I need to be home to plan this wedding. I’m trying to find a job from home but it is difficult. I asked him to get a second job and he won’t.”

Making matters worse, it seems as though the bride and groom have different ideas about how much to spend on the wedding. “It really pisses me off because we are spending $80,000 on this wedding and he keeps saying we should spend less. Uh, hello, no. This is my wedding I have been dreaming of since I was little and I refuse to have anything but my dream wedding. How can I convince him to work a second job to pay for this? What happened to ‘happy wife, happy life?’”

Not surprisingly, users didn’t seem to agree with the woman’s argument. Many readers seemed to agree that this woman’s behavior was a warning sign.

As one user succinctly put it, “Run man!”

Another added, “That’s a huge red flag for that guy.”

Another user elaborated, posting, “I get the feeling there isn't much happy about that life, what loon gives up a job to plan a wedding... I would be saving myself 80 grand and getting a new patio... In all seriousness, it's a sad state of affairs someone has that little self-worth they would put up with someone who behaved like this.”

Others felt that getting a second job wouldn’t actually help, with one user replying, “Guarantee if (I hope he doesn’t) he gets a 2nd job, she will complain that he is never around, and isn’t helping with the planning.”

One commenter called out the bride-to-be’s logic, replying, “Well they aren’t married yet so the ‘happy wife, happy life’ doesn’t apply since they aren’t husband and wife.”