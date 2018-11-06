Twitter users celebrate unlikely relationships with viral 'handshake' tweets

Though the world of social media can often be a divisive place, Twitter users are uniting on a positive note with the so-called “handshake” tweets. In a now-viral series, Twittizens are likening two seemingly dissimilar things with a common denominator, and cracking each other up in the process.

According to culture site The Daily Dot, the handshake saga began with a meme that hit the Internet in August. It was an image of a four-person wrist hold, illustrating that “potatoes” are enjoyed by "celiacs, vegetarians and vegans, drunk people, fussy eaters" alike.

For reasons that remain unclear, the “handshake” meme has come roaring back to life in recent days — this time, united by the handshake emoji.

Likening Taylor Swift to Lord Voldemort, and post-World War I artists to fourth grade daydreams, the silly series has racked up hundreds of thousands of combined likes on the social platform.

In the interest of those seeking a good laugh, hopefully, this silly series won't go out of style any time soon.