‘Twisters’ film cast on ‘fears’ and ‘curiosity’ about tornadoes and other natural disasters

A standalone sequel to the 1996 "Twisters" movie hit the box office last month, and the cast sat down with Fox News to discuss how they feel about natural disasters.

The 2024 "Twisters" film, which has been rocking the box office (grossing more than $220 million to date, according to multiple reports), takes viewers through a whirlwind of events surrounding tornadoes — something a few members of the cast have experience witnessing.

Texas native Glen Powell told Ashley Dvorkin of Fox that he understands the fascination and fear surrounding tornadoes.

"It’s like this simultaneous sense of fear — not fear by the community but reverence for what the power of this thing can do," he said.

"It’s simultaneously linked with curiosity in sometimes being somewhere near something that can make you feel like your mortality is the place where you feel the most alive."

In the film, Powell plays the character Tyler Owens, a social media star who enjoys posting his storm-chasing thrillers.

Sasha Lane, an American actress originally from Houston, Texas, who also stars in "Twisters," said she’s witnessed many natural phenomena in her life.

"Growing up in Texas [and] to have witnessed so many different hurricanes, thunderstorms, hail … it’s kind of incredible to witness," she said.

She'd still rather experience an earthquake, she added, as she thinks they "seem a lot more chill."

Brandon Perea told Fox News that although he’s from Chicago, he’s not afraid of living in earthquake country.

"What I choose is just like the other nature things that I can go enjoy — like going to the mountains," he said.

He added that although he lives in Los Angeles now, he’s not too worried about an earthquake.

"You don’t face your fears … You ride them," he joked.

Tornado Alley is often a reference to the part of the United States that sees the most tornadoes year-round.

The term was coined by two Air Force Weather officers — and NOAA reported that the state with the highest average number of tornadoes each year from between 1989 and 2019 was Texas, with 151.

Tornado Alley is known as an area where cold dry air and warm moist air clash — specifically surrounding the upper panhandle of Texas and going north through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Some recommendations for how to keep safe when near a potential deadly tornado include checking a home's emergency supplies in advance and finding a safe space inside the home with interior walls.

Go to the lowest level of a structure, such as a basement.

If unable to reach a safe room during a tornado, it’s best to go to the lowest level of a structure, such as a basement, experts say.

Stay away from all windows, doors or anything else that leads outside, the Ready Campaign recommends. Wearing a helmet and placing blankets, pillows or even a mattress over your body may protect you from debris if a tornado hits your home or a nearby building.

Aaron Barker of Fox Weather, as well as Hillary Andrews and Travis Fedschun, contributed reporting.