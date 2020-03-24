3-year-old twin boys discuss 'quarantines' after mom puts them to bed, viral TikTok video shows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If you’ve gotta be under quarantine, you might as well try and have some fun with it.

Two 3-year-old boys from Alabama are currently starring in perhaps the cutest quarantine-themed TikTok video on the platform, which shows the twins discussing their current situation after mom sent them off to bed.

The video had racked up more than 122,000 views on the social media platform as of Tuesday morning.

“We’re in quarantine,” one of the boys remarks at the beginning of the clip, while sitting on the floor with his brother in their shared bedroom.

“Yes,” the other responds. “We’re in quarantines.”

The two then begin repeating the phrase “germs go away” before briefly pivoting the conversation toward the fact that springtime is just around the corner.

The next snippet sees the two boys having a pillow fight of sorts, swinging pillows at each other while chanting, “Go away germs!” One eventually manages to knock the other down, saying, “I got you with my pillow germs!”

The rest of the video concerns the boys attempting to stop each other’s activity by pretending to remove the “batteries” from each other, a tactic they presumably copied from mom.

The boys’ mom, Megan Sanchez, told Today.com that her twins are never at a loss for conversation topics before bed. “It’s like a piece of candy to see what fun things they’re saying,” she told the outlet.

Sanchez’s videos on TikTok seem to support her statements. Since the “quarantines” video went up, she’s shared footage of her children playing I Spy in complete darkness (and guessing correctly) as well as making shadow puppets on the wall, and promptly giving up to instead spin themselves dizzy.