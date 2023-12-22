Tree hidden in Central Park serves as special pet memorial: 'Warms my heart'

A tree in Central Park, Manhattan, appears to be leaving a lasting impression on visitors for an unexpected and heartwarming reason.

Central Park, located in the heart of New York City, occupies 840 acres and is home to over 18,000 trees, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

One tree in the park, however, is catching eyes as it holds a special meaning for pet owners far and wide.

A tree located in the Ramble in Central Park serves as a pet memorial, and anyone can add their pet to the site.

The Ramble, one of Central Park’s three woodland landscapes, stretches 36 acres in the middle of the park between 73rd and 79th street, per the Central Park Conservancy.

Although the tree may be mistaken for a Christmas tree this time of year, it actually functions as a memorial with hundreds of pet photos posted by pet owners who visit the park.

Lori Rumpel, a 35-year Manhattan resident, told Fox News Digital that she discovered the tree while taking a stroll through the Ramble.

"It’s so unique and special, unlike any other tree in Central Park," she explained. "It warms my heart."

Rumpel, who said she started walking more during the pandemic, explained that she can "feel the love in each and every photo."

The tree turns into a pet memorial each year around November for about six to eight weeks, according to TheFureverTree.com – a website dedicated to the memorial.

Pets included in the memorial are dogs, cats, birds and more, according to the site.

On Dec. 16, 2023, Central Park held a two-mile walk to the pet memorial so that people in the community could add their pet pictures to the tree.

The walk was hosted by the Ever Walk Group – a nationwide non-profit walking club. It involved participants bringing a laminated photo of a pet that had died along with a ribbon or string to hang it, per the Central Park website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Central Park Conservancy for comment.