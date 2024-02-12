15 travel essentials you need for spring break, no matter where you’re going

Spring break means the sun is back in business, flowers are starting to pop up and the beaches are open. What better way to celebrate than taking a trip to somewhere warm? Or maybe you’re planning to suck up the last bits of winter, and you’re heading to the mountains.

No matter where you’re going, having the right spring break travel essentials can make getting there a lot more enjoyable. We’ve found 15 travel must-haves you can find right on Amazon and other retailers. And if you're shopping on Amazon, don’t forget to sign up for a Prime membership, so you get your travel items on time!

Luggage

For the beach

For the plane or car ride

For security

Electronics

MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack $39.96, now $21.99

Using a travel backpack as a carry-on is the perfect way to save space and ensure you have all the essentials you need. This travel backpack comes in 24 different colors and includes a laptop pocket and a strap you can attach to the top of your suitcase for easy carrying.

NISHEL Travel Toiletry Organizer $29.99, now $18.98

Keep all your toiletries well-organized while keeping the rest of your luggage safe from spills with this toiletries organizer. With multiple zip-up pockets, you can organize everything from your shampoo and conditioner to makeup.

Holii Travel Pill Organizer $5.97, now $5.07

If you must travel with medication, bringing entire bottles of pills isn’t very convenient and takes up a lot of space. A pill organizer helps you bring just what you need in a slim, easy-to-pack case.

FYY Travel Cable Organizer $12.99, now $9.85

Most of us travel with a laptop charger, phone charger, headphone charger and likely a few more other chargers, too. A cable organizer can help you keep your cords easily accessible.

adidas Unisex Sandals $18 to $30

Assuming you’re going somewhere warm for spring break, sandals you can easily slip on and off are a must. These adidas sandals can be worn by anyone in the family and come in a number of colors and styles. These sandals can also be found on sites such as JCPenney or Dicks Sporting Goods.

BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag $29.99, now $13.95

A giant beach towel makes your beach experience that much better. These Turkish-style beach towels are comfortable, light and come with their own travel bag, so you can bring them anywhere.

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $32.99

Staying hydrated is vital on spring break, especially if there’s alcohol involved. An Owala stainless steel water bottle is currently a popular style that is easy to carry around and keeps your water cold for hours. The water bottle is also available at local retailers such as Walmart or Dicks Sporting Goods.

MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder $17.99, now $11.99

Easily watch TV on your phone or scroll through social media with this phone holder you can attach to the seat in front of you, no matter if it’s a plane, train or car. The holder is also available at Walmart.

KingCamp Collapsable Beach Chairs $64.99

If you’re just a beach blanket person and would prefer a little more comfort, a collapsible beach chair is the way to go. This beach chair easily fits in a carrying bag for easy transport.

MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow $29.99, now $15.88

If you’re traveling a long distance, a neck pillow can help make the journey more comfortable. This memory foam pillow is even more comfortable than your average neck pillow, and it comes with an eye mask for added luxury.

AceMining Portable Door Lock $14.99 was $20.99

You can never take too many precautions when traveling to a new place. This portable door lock gives you some extra security when you stay at a hotel. Just attach it to the door slot and you have an additional lock.

Tile Mate 2-Pack Bluetooth Tracker $47.99, now $37.99

Don’t lose any of your personal belongings when you attach a Bluetooth Tile tracker to them. This two-pack offers two Bluetooth devices you can attach to your luggage, carry-on and anything else you plan to travel with. If it gets lost, you can track it through the app.

Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $149.95, now $99.95

Get some peace and quiet when you’re traveling by wearing some noise-canceling headphones. These Beats earbuds are comfortable to wear and help you shut out all the noise around you. You can also look through options available at Walmart and Kohl's.

Portable Charger Power Bank $31.95

Whether you’re spending spring break camping in the woods or at a luxury hotel, a power bank helps ensure your phone and other electronics never run out of power.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $339.99

Do you plan to spend most of your spring break on the beach? Or sitting by a warm fire at a ski resort? The perfect partner is a good book! Traveling with a suitcase full of books isn’t ideal, so consider a Kindle Scribe. It’s the first Kindle to come with a writing element in addition to storing thousands of books, making it the perfect companion for all spring break destinations.