Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of M&M's overturns on Tennessee highway
What a sticky situation.
It wasn't rush hour, but rather a “sugar rush” that shut down part of a Tennessee interstate last week, when a tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of M&M’s overturned in the road.
On Dec. 13, around 5:30 a.m., the driver of the truck veered to avoid hitting something in the road on Interstate 40, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports. Then, the tractor-trailer accidentally swerved into a ditch, hit a concrete retaining wall by the exit ramp, causing it to fall onto its side on the I-40EB entrance ramp.
KIM KARDASHIAN SUGGESTS MICROWAVING M&MS: 'IT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE'
As it toppled, the tractor-trailer hit a second truck – which was parked on the shoulder of the ramp.
The driver of the truck that crashed was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, Fox 17 reports.
Meanwhile, the accident left behind a bit of a mess, as the vehicle spilled some of its chocolate M&M’s candy when it crashed, per the News Sentinel.
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the ramp would be closed for a few hours, and anticipated the exit ramp would be opened again later that evening.
No charges or citations were expected, Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said.