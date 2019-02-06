Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Tom Brady arrived at Super Bowl in $13G-plus outfit

By Melissa Minton | New York Post
close
Tom Brady becomes oldest quarterback to ever win a Super BowlVideo

Tom Brady becomes oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl

Physician and surgeon Dr. Kelly Powers examines how Tom Brady stays in peak physical condition.

Tom Brady is more of a fashion plate than he seems.

On Sunday, before the quarterback hit the field for his sixth Super Bowl win, Brady suited up in head-to-toe Tom Ford. Wearing a brown v-neck sweater ($1,290) layered over a white t-shirt ($450) and black trousers ($1,890), the star footballer racked up quite a bill with the American fashion designer.

MODEL SUES CLAIROL, CLAIMING BRAND ILLEGALLY ADVERTISED WITH HER PHOTO FOR YEARS

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) enters Mercedes Benz Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) enters Mercedes Benz Stadium prior to Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2019 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With a canvas tote ($2,690) and heeled Chelsea boots ($2,150) also in the mix, Brady’s casual outfit comes to a total of $8,470.

Thousands line streets of Boston for Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory paradeVideo

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Not to mention Brady’s statement coat — a brown suede trench — which cost nearly as much as his entire look. Though luxury resale site The RealReal has a similar suede trench estimated to be worth $5,000, a similar style from the brand in wool and polyester retails for $6,390.

Patriots Rob Gronkowski chugs beer at Super Bowl paradeVideo

After beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the big game, Brady changed back into his pricey ensemble, partying the night away with Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, the Chainsmokers, Ludacris and Gucci Mane. The star hung on a VIP balcony area with wife Gisele Bundchen as well as Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story was originally published by Page Six of the New York Post.