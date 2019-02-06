Tom Brady arrived at Super Bowl in $13G-plus outfit

Tom Brady is more of a fashion plate than he seems.

On Sunday, before the quarterback hit the field for his sixth Super Bowl win, Brady suited up in head-to-toe Tom Ford. Wearing a brown v-neck sweater ($1,290) layered over a white t-shirt ($450) and black trousers ($1,890), the star footballer racked up quite a bill with the American fashion designer.

MODEL SUES CLAIROL, CLAIMING BRAND ILLEGALLY ADVERTISED WITH HER PHOTO FOR YEARS

With a canvas tote ($2,690) and heeled Chelsea boots ($2,150) also in the mix, Brady’s casual outfit comes to a total of $8,470.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Not to mention Brady’s statement coat — a brown suede trench — which cost nearly as much as his entire look. Though luxury resale site The RealReal has a similar suede trench estimated to be worth $5,000, a similar style from the brand in wool and polyester retails for $6,390.

After beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the big game, Brady changed back into his pricey ensemble, partying the night away with Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, the Chainsmokers, Ludacris and Gucci Mane. The star hung on a VIP balcony area with wife Gisele Bundchen as well as Rob Gronkowski and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This story was originally published by Page Six of the New York Post.