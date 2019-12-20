Toddler gets stuck in Skee-Ball machine, hilarious viral video shows

Are we sure his parents didn’t deliberately send him up there, so he could keep nailing 5,000-pointers?

Footage of a toddler getting himself stuck inside a Skee-Ball machine in Las Vegas has recently gone viral on Twitter, though it appears to have first hit the internet about one month ago.

In the clip, the young boy is seen beneath the glass pane of the machine, in the space usually reserved for only the bullseye markers and the game’s balls. A woman, presumably his mother, is shown kneeling on the lane, attempting to yank her son out of his self-imposed Skee-Ball prison.

“Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” the woman can be heard telling the child, who appears to have one of his feet caught in a ring.

A subsequent video shows an arcade attendant attempting to remove the pane, while the child looks curiously on.

“He wanted to stay in there,” reads a caption added by the Twitter user, who is believed to be the boy’s father.

Commenters couldn’t help crack jokes, with several saying they wished they too were small enough to fit underneath the glass, albeit for the sake of scoring more Skee-Ball points.

Others seemed to admonish the parents for allowing their kid to get away from them, but several soon stepped in to defend the mom and dad.

The rumored dad also chimed in, confirming that the kid broke loose and got into the machine before they could stop him.

“It’s crazy, the people hating don’t have kids lol,” wrote the man, adding that “all it takes [is] two seconds and he ran up into the thing.”