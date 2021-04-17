Tinder, Duolingo give free language lessons to singles looking for love internationally

That’s amore!

Tinder is helping singles learn to flirt in other languages by partnering with Duolingo, the companies announced earlier this week.

The dating app will be giving 100,000 users a free month of Duolingo Plus, which offers lessons in 40 languages.

The partnership is a way for Tinder to support users who are taking advantage of its free "Passport" feature, which allows people to connect with other users globally.

According to the announcement, 76% of Tinder’s Passport users are matching with people in countries who speak a different language from their own.

Tinder said 20% of Brazilian Passport users are making connections in the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. has the most Passport users in Paris and Tokyo. The U.S. -- along with Brazil and the U.K. -- also has a high number of Passport users in The Netherlands, according to Tinder.

"Passport is one of our most popular paid features and since it’s been free we’ve had our busiest day of 2021," Udi Milo, Tinder’s vice president of product, said in a statement. "In the first week alone there was a 25% increase in the number of matches made as a result of the feature, so a partnership with Duolingo will help our members spark conversations easily, no translation needed."

Typically, users have to pay for Tinder’s Passport feature, but earlier this month, the dating app announced that the feature would be free until April 30, FOX Business reported at the time.

The company also made the feature free last year when the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns around the world.

In order to use the feature, Tinder members just have to change their location in the app to a place in the world where they want to meet potential matches.