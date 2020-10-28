Dentists warning against TikTok trend where users glue fake fangs to their teeth

This TikTok trend has people biting off more than they can chew.

Dentists are warning TikTokers – and everyone else – to not use super glue or nail glue (used for artificial nails) to stick on their vampire fangs this Halloween.

The trend dates back to at least 2018, but it’s been picking up in notoriety recently as people share their spooky Halloween looks on social media. The videos fall into two basic categories: people happily showing off their fangs, and people regretting the adhesive they used when it comes time to take off the fake teeth.

In one video, TikToker @ahegoneuwu yanks off one fang, but struggles to remove the second.

“Pro tip: don’t use nail glue for fake teef [sic],” they wrote.

Another TikToker, @the_rorlax, said in a video that he was worried he’d have to go to the dentist or the hospital to remove fangs after he used nail glue. He ended up sitting with nail polish remover on his teeth for about 20 minutes.

“Broke the fangs. Almost pulled my teeth out,” they said. “So the moral of the story is: do not use super glue.”

Illinois dentist Dr. Julie Davis, who is also an active TikToker as @juliedavisdds, shared her own video with some advice on another video of someone frantically brushing their teeth to remove glued-on fangs.

“Call a dentist for safe removal,” Davis wrote. “Be really careful until they fall off or a dentist removes them!”

Dr. LaQuia Vinson with The Rily Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health told WISH-TV in Indianapolis that glues and other adhesives not meant to be used on teeth can damage enamel, or even cause a chemical burn. If fangs won’t come off, don’t pull them. Wait for them to loosen or call a dentist if it’s painful.

Another dentist, Dr. Zainab Mackie who goes by @drzmackie on TikTok, shared a safer alternative for anyone wanting to make sure their fangs stick.

“First off, don’t use nail glue. It’s poisonous and won’t come off,” Mackie said in a video. “If you’re using acrylic nails as your fangs, use a denture glue. It’s going to be safe and easy to take off. You can also use Orthowax. This is not going to stay on the whole time, but it’s good for pictures.”