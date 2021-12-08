Expand / Collapse search
House and Home
Published

TikTok user shares hack for making dish soap last ‘most of the year’

Hack combines dish soap, water and alcohol in foaming soap dispenser

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
If you want to get the most out of your dish soap, this hack is for you. 

Kristen Donathan, from North Carolina, runs the TikTok account @southernescape, where she shared her hack for making dish soap last "most of the year" by combining dish soap, water and alcohol in a foaming soap dispenser and mixing it gently.

"There’s a couple things I don’t go cheap on when I’m grocery shopping and that’s dish soap and Pop-Tarts," Donathan says in the video. "This right here is going to make one big bottle of Dawn dish soap last you probably most of the year."

In the clip, she then shows her process for combining the ingredients.

"Go to Walmart and get you a foaming hand soap bottle," Donathan says. "You’re going to fill it a fourth of the way full of Dawn dish soap, add water, top it off with alcohol. Gently mix it." 

Kristen Donathan shared her hack for making dish soap last "most of the year" in a viral TikTok video. (Courtesy of Kristen Donathan)

In the clip, Donathan then says that she typically makes the dish cleaner in a bowl but chose to make it directly in the soap dispenser for her TikTok video.

"I absolutely love this and I know for a fact you will too," she says. 

Since she posted it, the video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

Donathan told Fox News that her hack is actually a DIY version of Dawn’s Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. 

First, Donathan says to add dish soap, water and a bit of alcohol to a foaming soap dispenser. (Courtesy of Kristen Donathan)

Then, mix the ingredients gently. (Courtesy of Kristen Donathan)

"I loved it and thought it worked so well, so I just wanted to see if I could replicate that at home," Donathan told Fox. 

She explained that the alcohol "helps to get up more of the grease from your dishes faster," though people don’t have to add the alcohol if they don’t want to. 

She also said the water helps the mixture to work faster, because typically when someone uses dish soap, they have to add water to get suds. For Donathan’s hack, the water – and suds – are there as soon as you pump it from the bottle. 

Donathan told Fox News that her hack is actually a DIY version of Dawn’s Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray. (Courtesy of Kristen Donathan)

Donathan said she decided to share the hack on TikTok after using it for a few weeks. 

"Because I love the product so much, I thought it was so cool and definitely so easy to make at home," she said. "I did not think it would go viral."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.