Why tiger's-eye jewelry, with its shimmery style and healing potential, is a hot item right now

Tiger’s-eye, a deep brown to gold gem that often boasts shimmery, glittery hues, was once considered a highly valued rarity in Western Europe, but the discovery of large sources of the gem in South Africa in the 1880s caused its value to plummet.

Today, it’s a popular and inexpensive stone, as Pennsylvania State University has noted.

Tiger's-eye is quartz mineral that displays a chatoyant effect — or cat's eye effect.

It offers an optical reflectance — and its unique appearance and rich colors make it a popular choice for gemstone enthusiasts and jewelry designers, according to GeologyScience.com.

While tiger’s-eye usually exhibits golden to reddish-brown colors, variations such as blue and green tiger’s-eye also exist, said the same source.

Experts offered insights about why the gem is growing in demand — due to both its accessible price point and the mystique surrounding its healing properties and energy interpretations.

Why is tiger’s-eye trending?

Bracelets, earrings, pendants and rings featuring tiger’s-eye stones and jewelry are available from top-tier designers and mainstream retailers.

Tiger's-eye jewelry is popular for several reasons, according to Lisa Rosen, CEO of The International Gem Society in Boston.

"First, tiger’s-eye is a very interesting looking gemstone because light reflects off the silk-like inclusions," Rosen told Fox News Digital. "The reflected light moves across the surface of the stone as it's viewed from different angles, so it resembles the eye of a tiger."

She also said that the gemstone is historically significant.

"Allegedly, the Romans sometimes placed tiger's-eye into their armor to increase their strength and resolve, as well as provide some protection from enemy soldiers," cited Rosen.

And, said Rosen, fans of the stone are invested in its symbolism and healing power.

"There are many mentions of the gem helping boost self-confidence, assuredness and bravery — like a tiger," said Rosen.

Finally, the price point is appealing.

"It's pretty affordable relative to some other stones with a similar cat's eye look, like a star sapphire," said Rosen. "The price point makes it more accessible to consumers."

What’s so alluring about the stone?

With so much chaos in the world right now, it’s easy for people to get distracted by "doom-scrolling" on social media, Rosen indicated.

"Many people believe if you place tiger's-eye over the eyes, it will provide some relief from eye fatigue, but tiger's-eye may not just help the physical eye. It helps the wearer see both themselves and the world more clearly," said Rosen.

"It provides insight into conflicts that the wearer is experiencing both within themselves and with others. This brings the wearer clarity and focus — things we could all use a little more of right now."

For those who want to snag a piece of jewelry that’s trending, tiger’s-eye could be the entry.

"The economy is also tenuous, so if someone wants to invest in a unique piece of jewelry, tiger's-eye won't break the bank," Rosen told Fox News Digital.

As a variety of quartz, tiger's-eye is a semi-precious gemstone, he noted.

What are its possible healing properties?

It’s believed that a tiger’s-eye stone may have the ability to help psychosomatic illnesses, which are disorders that affect both the body and the mind such as depression, said Michelle Owens, a healing crystal expert and manager at Healing Crystals Co. in Los Angeles.

"A stone with the ability to bring both under control, and keep them balanced, is a force to be reckoned with, and offers a potential solution to help the human race overcome psychosomatic problems," Owens said.

The gem is also touted for providing a sense of grounding and protection against negative energy.

She said tiger’s-eye is also said to offer valuable insight into complicated situations.

"This is a mind-focusing stone, one that will attract good luck naturally, and without any effort required on your part," she said.

"Tiger’s-eye can also stimulate creativity, help you focus on your goals and protect you during travel," according to Crystal Digest.

Why is the gemstone in demand?

The allure of tiger’s-eye jewelry, said Owens, can be attributed to a combination of its unique appearance and its healing properties.

She said that its distinctive chatoyant or cat's-eye effect, in which a band of reflected light moves across the surface of the stone, "creates a mesmerizing and dynamic appearance, making each piece of tiger's-eye unique."

And as Rosen reported from the International Gem Society, the price point is also a driving factor for demand.

"Compared to some other gemstones, tiger's-eye is also relatively affordable, making it accessible to a broader range of consumers," Owens told Fox New Digital.

"This affordability allows people to incorporate it into their jewelry collections without breaking the bank."