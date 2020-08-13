Dogs work together to steal leftovers from counter in hilarious video

These pups are on a mission.

A hilarious video shows three dogs working together to steal some leftovers off a kitchen counter in Norway.

Professional dog trainer Line Fatland Frøystad posted the video on Instagram last week with the caption: “The Corgi and his partners in crime!”

TABBY CAT PLAYS PIANO TO TELL OWNER HE’S HUNGRY

The video, which was shared by SWNS, shows two border collies -- named Harley and Henry -- giving a corgi, named Hugo, a boost to the counter, where he snacks from a plate of leftovers.

“My corgi is raised together with his border collie brothers,” Frøystad told SWNS. “Hugo always wants to do the same as they do, run fast, jump high and steal food from the counter. But a corgi has short legs and all of these things aren't always easy to do.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So one day after dinner I noticed Hugo was jumping on the back of Henry and Harley to reach the food,” Frøystad explained.

“The moment he got up he attacked the food,” Frøystad added. “The two border collies were probably hoping he would share some, but he didn't.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Not only was the video funny, but Frøystad also saw a positive message in the dogs’ shenanigans.

“Looking back, I’m thinking this video has a really good message,” Frøystad said. “We all need to work together to achieve our goals and, at this time with COVID, I think this video is what we need.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS