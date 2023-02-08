Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

This type of surgery patient may live longer, but may also face increased suicide risk

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Read on to see what type of surgery patients need to beware of increased suicide risk, according to experts.

One North Carolina college football player honored his mom while helping other cancer patients, thanks to his new NIL deal.

Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

Suicide risk – These patients must beware. Here's why. Continue reading…

‘Uninvited’ – A husband sought privacy at a medical appointment. Continue reading…

Super son – One college football player honors his mom. Continue reading…

One North Carolina college football player honored his mom while helping other cancer patients, thanks to his new NIL deal.

One North Carolina college football player honored his mom while helping other cancer patients, thanks to his new NIL deal. (Rachel Mikolay)

Brave beekeeping – See what these workers do to retrieve honey. Click here to watch.

Remove tubes? – This surgery may help prevent cancer. Continue reading…

'Less attractive' – These people may wear masks more often. Continue reading…

Do less attractive people tend to mask up more? Click the link above to learn more about this interesting situation. 

Do less attractive people tend to mask up more? Click the link above to learn more about this interesting situation.

Binge behavior – Watch out for this if you're on a certain diet. Continue reading…

Will it spread? What you must know about Valley fever. Continue reading…

Could Valley fever spread from the Southwest, driven by climate change?

Could Valley fever spread from the Southwest, driven by climate change?

