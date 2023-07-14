On this day in history, July 22, 1940, iconic game show host Alex Trebek is born in Canada

Category is: "Television Legends' Birthdays."

Answer: This record-setting game show host was born in Sudbury, Ontario, on this day in history, July 22, 1940.

Correct response: Who is Alex Trebek?

Famed game show host Alex Trebek was born to parents George Trebek, a Ukrainian immigrant, and his wife Lucille, who was French-Canadian.

At age 12, Trebek left home and attended boarding school in Ottawa, according to his profile on Biography.com.

He would remain in Ottawa after high school — and went on to study philosophy at the University of Ottawa.

After his graduation from college, Trebek began a career in journalism, the "Jeopardy!" website points out. Initially, Trebek worked in Canada for the CBC.

In 1973, he first appeared on American television, hosting the show "Wizard of Odds" on NBC, the same source noted.

He would spend the rest of his life in Los Angeles.

He would spend the rest of his life in Los Angeles.

Eleven years later, Trebek landed the job that would promote him to household name status: He became the host of "Jeopardy!" in 1984.

"He became one of television’s most enduring and iconic figures, engaging millions of viewers worldwide with his impeccable delivery of ‘answers and questions,’" said the show's website.

In 1998, Trebek became a naturalized U.S. citizen, said Encyclopedia Britannica.

Trebek hosted "Jeopardy!" until his death in November 2020.

His final episode as host aired on Jan. 8, 2021, "featuring a touching tribute to the iconic host," as Fox News Digital previously reported.

About 18 months before his death, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and told the world that "the prognosis for this is not very encouraging."

"But I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working," he said in a video announcing his diagnosis.

"And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also," he also said.

"I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek continued his hosting duties despite his illness, "inspiring millions with his upbeat and candid messages about his health," said the "Jeopardy!" website.

In 2014, Trebek was awarded the Guinness World Record for "most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter (same program)," when he hosted his 6,829th show.

"There has only been one episode of the show that has been hosted by a different presenter — an April Fool's Day special in 1997, which saw Alex switched places with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak," said the website.

Throughout his run as host, Trebek won seven Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host, plus one posthumous Daytime Emmy Award in 2021.

In July 2020, Trebek published "The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life," which became a bestselling book, said the "Jeopardy!" website.

