On this day in history, Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln is born in Kentucky

Abraham Lincoln became known as the Great Emancipator after leading the nation through the Civil War

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
America’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky, on this day in history, Feb. 12, 1809.

Lincoln grew up in a poor family, the son of a Kentucky frontiersman — and struggled to become educated, according to whitehouse.gov.

Young Lincoln attended school for only one year until he left to learn independently by reading, History.com reports.

When Lincoln was eight years old, his family moved to Indiana, which he described as a "wild region with many bears and other wild animals still in the woods."

Lincoln’s mother passed away when he was 10 years old. Young Abe spent the remainder of his childhood with his father and siblings in the family's Pigeon Creek log cabin, the Indiana Department of Administration reports on its website. 

A drawing of the early home of Abraham Lincoln in 19th century Gentryville, Indiana, is shown here.

A drawing of the early home of Abraham Lincoln in 19th century Gentryville, Indiana, is shown here. (The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

As an adult, Lincoln moved to Illinois, where he worked several different jobs: postmaster, surveyor and shopkeeper.

Lincoln was also a "legendary wrestler" in Illinois due to his impressive physical strength and 6’4" stature, History.com reports.

Lincoln first entered politics in 1834 when he began serving in the Illinois legislature.

He served in that body until 1842 — the same year he married Mary Todd.

The Lincoln family in a lithograph, from left: Abraham Lincoln, William Lincoln, Robert Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln and Thomas Lincoln. The lithograph was published by Kelly and Sons in 1861.

The Lincoln family in a lithograph, from left: Abraham Lincoln, William Lincoln, Robert Lincoln, Mary Todd Lincoln and Thomas Lincoln. The lithograph was published by Kelly and Sons in 1861. (Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He served in Congress from 1847 to 1849 and went on to become an attorney, according to History.com.

In the 1850s, as the nation’s division over slavery grew more intense, Lincoln returned to politics as leader of the Republican Party.

Even though he was considered politically moderate, Lincoln advocated for the restriction of slavery in states where it existed.

Lincoln reminded the nation that "a house divided against itself cannot stand."

During his run for Senate in 1858, Lincoln reminded the nation that "a house divided against itself cannot stand," according to History.com.

Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States. His presidential campaign favored abolition but prioritized saving the Union.

Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States. His presidential campaign favored abolition but prioritized saving the Union. (Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Lincoln lost the Senate seat but gained national recognition for his unified political stance.

In 1860, Lincoln launched his presidential campaign, which favored abolition but prioritized saving the Union.

Lincoln won the presidency by 400,000 popular votes about one year before the Civil War began — which was on April 12, 1861, according to Senate.gov. 

In 1863, Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people in the Confederate states.

President Abraham Lincoln with General George B. McClellan at his headquarters at Antietam, Oct. 3, 1862. From left: General George W. Morell, Colonel Alexander S. Webb, General McClellan, scout Adams, Dr. Jonathan Letterman, unidentified officer, President Lincoln, Colonel Henry Hunt, General Fitz, John Porter, unidentified officer.

President Abraham Lincoln with General George B. McClellan at his headquarters at Antietam, Oct. 3, 1862. From left: General George W. Morell, Colonel Alexander S. Webb, General McClellan, scout Adams, Dr. Jonathan Letterman, unidentified officer, President Lincoln, Colonel Henry Hunt, General Fitz, John Porter, unidentified officer. (Getty Images)

Lincoln’s efforts to abolish slavery earned him the nickname "the Great Emancipator," despite his initial waffling on the issue at the beginning of the war.

Lincoln was known for entertaining friends and guests with his "dry, folksy wit," History.com reports.

He was also a great animal lover and brought a variety of pets into the White House, including a turkey named Jack and a goat named Nanko.

Although he was likable, Lincoln’s decision to end slavery didn’t sit well with Confederate sympathizers, reportedly leading to his assassination by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1865.

