Census data reveals more than a third of married couples live in the state where both were born

Despite globalization, more than one-third of American couples were married to someone who was from the same state they were born in and subsequently still lived there, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

This finding is based on data the agency collected in 2018, and, at 34.1%, is slightly lower than how many same-state couples the U.S. had in 1900, the first year data was collected, which was at 41.8%. Between 1940 and 1950, the U.S. had the highest rate of married couples who hailed from and continued to live in the same state in the study’s 118-year span at 47.2% and 47.6%, respectively.

The next most common coupling in 2018 after same-state spouses were couples who lived in a state that was different from where both spouses were born, which equated to 21.7%. Moreover, 21.2% of couples lived in a state where one spouse was born followed by 14.5% of couples who were born outside the U.S.

Four percent of couples lived in a state where one spouse was born while the other was foreign-born. The remaining 4.4% included couples who lived in a state that was different from where one spouse was born while the other was foreign-born.

“The birthplaces of married couples show how common it is to marry someone born in the same state, a different state or outside of the United States,” the Census Bureau’s report stated. “These trends both across time and across states show how time and place shape marriage patterns.”

Populous states throughout the five U.S. regions have varying residence trends among married couples, according to the report’s data.

In Illinois, 43.3% of married couples were born in the state and lived there in 2018. The same was true for New York at 43.2%.

California, on the other hand, differed by having 33% of married couples who lived in the state were both foreign-born residents. Only 24% of California’s married couples were born in the state and still lived there in 2018.

Arizona and Florida also had an interesting pattern where same-state coupling was drastically lower (9.6% and 9.5%) than trans-state coupling (48.5% and 43.1%).