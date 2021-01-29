The best 5 heaters under $100 to keep you warm

Get ready to turn up the heat.

As a storm heads east this weekend, with rain, snow and ice in the forecast for the Midwest and Northeast, some Americans can expect a wintery mix to close out the end of January.

There are chances of snow in the Northern and Central Plains. The West, meanwhile, can expect rain headed for the region.

Don’t let the winter weather dampen your days spent indoors. Here are the best heaters to keep warm without breaking the bank.

WINTER STORM CONTINUING ACROSS WEST COAST, NORTHEAST

Nordic Hygge Varme Portable Space Heater Fan, $79.57

This mini heater is small but mighty – and it looks chic with minimalist décor. The portable space heater fan is under six inches tall and wide but takes just three seconds to heat up a room.

Lasko Ceramic Heater with Adjustable Thermostat, $31.99

This space heater comes with an adjustable thermostat for users to control their preferred room temperature from warm and toasty on high heat to fan. At nine inches, it’s ideal to warm up your office or bedroom.

Lasko FH500 Fan & Space Heater Combo Tower, $94.99

This 42-inch, stand-alone heating tower comes in black and white and will blend in with any room decor. It's powered by a 3-speed, 1500 watt ceramic heater for winter warmth and seasonal air circulation.

Honeywell UrberHeat Ceramic Heater, $36.44

This mini heater won’t take up your personal space. This modern floor heater emits plenty of heat (1500 watts) without cramping your home design style.

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $41.99

This device has an adjustable knob to produce fast heat at 1500 watts, and a fan mode for cool air.