Thanksgiving recipe: The legendary Peruvian causa

Causa, one of the favorite Peruvian dishes, comes in different shapes and flavors. In its original form it consists of mashed "papa amarilla" (a native kind of yellow potato) mixed with key lime, onion, chili and oil. Varieties can have avocado, shellfish, tuna (typically canned) or chicken added to the mixture.

If you want to give it a go, here is the Causa served in New York City's Raymi restaurant. Enjoy!

Ingredients

4pc Russet potatoes

100g Aji Amarillo puree

20g Oil

2 pc Lime

1 Tablespoon salt

Method: Preheat the oven to 400F. Put the peeled potatoes inside a baking sheet and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for about an hour until completely soft in the inside. Once cooked, while hot, pass the potatoes through a food mill to get a soft puree. Add the rest of the ingredients, season to taste and reserve in refrigeration.

Spicy mayo

Ingredients

3g Garlic

100g Kew pie mayo

25g Siracha

2g Yuzu

Method: Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

Salmon and octopus tartare

Ingredients

200g Salmon (cut in small cubes)

50g Octopus (cut in small cubes)

20g Red onion (brunoise)

20g Celery (brunoise)

10g Chives

4pc Limes

Method for the tartare: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and add spicy mayo as desired.

Assemble of the Causa: In a plate with a ring mold, put a layer of the potatoes, after if desire add a layer of avocado cut in slices, and finish with a same layer of the tartare mixture.

