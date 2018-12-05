Texas town fights to save mysterious Christmas tree

It’s a Christmas miracle — and mystery.

Residents in Prosper, Texas, are rallying to protect a yuletide tree that’s become something of a local legend, as the land it sits on has recently been bulldozed for a reported mall expansion, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

The massive fir isn’t just any old shrub, however — in what’s said to be an unfailing ritual, year after year the tree is bedecked in garlands and ornaments ahead of Dec. 25 by an unknown person or group.

According to Prosper Speaks, the much-buzzed about tree was intentionally spared from the destruction of the bulldozer.

“So many of our beautiful wild Christmas-type trees have been destroyed due to expansion, and this particular tree was spared by the bulldozer just last week,” reps for the group said, as per Yahoo. “You can imagine this has stirred a lot of empathy toward this particular tree. There have been concerns that they will bulldoze it after Christmas and talks of petitions and Facebook ‘Save the P-Tree’ campaigns.”

“Let’s try and solve this mystery....many have noticed the beautifully decorated Christmas tree on Preston, south of First Street,” reps for the community Facebook chat page Prosper Speaks wrote on Nov. 28. “We’ve seen it every year but don’t know who mysteriously and secretly decorates it in the midnight hours. One longtime resident suggested it is the family of a loved one who passed away...another suggested it was the ‘town tree,’ decorated as a tradition.”

52 PERCENT OF AMERICANS RECREATE CHILDHOOD HOLIDAY TRADITIONS, STUDY SAYS

"In describing it to my kids, I call that tree magical, like Charlie Brown's Christmas tree. It just appears…it’s magic," Prosper resident Kerry Harrington told NBC DFW of the highway-side site.

Meanwhile, Prosper Speaks member Daniel Rojo, who says he is the foreman of the construction site, said that the festive fir is safe for now.

“

“I’m the [foreman] on-site, and the plan is to leave it as long as we can,” he commented.

Embracing the holiday spirit, social media commenters had a whole lot to say about the elusive tree.

“I feel like the point is for it to remain a mystery,” one wrote

“I love how the developers at The Gates have left it alone while they’re taking all the trees around it out!! Spirit of Christmas!!” another chimed in.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“My hope is that those trees don’t go away so we can continue to enjoy it. Thanks to whoever does decorate it! It’s a fun part of the small town charm Prosper still has!” one added.

“Why do we need to solve it? Isn’t that the magic of Christmas? We can just enjoy it,” another said.

“It could just be someone who loves the magical spirit of Christmas .. helps us long times remember a simpler, quieter, and less hectic life,” one user wrote.

“I’ve lived here all my life. It’s only been decorated the last few years. It’s a refreshing sight! Thanks to the people taking the time to brighten our holiday spirit with this pretty little tree!” another weighed in.

The population of Prosper is estimated to be around 22,650 as of January 2018, according to the town’s website. The North Texas town is about an hour north of Dallas.