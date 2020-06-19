Texas Humane Society seizes 124 animals, 600 pounds of waste from local home

The Humane Society of North Texas has recovered 124 animals from one unsanitary home.

A spokesperson for the group, who disclosed that agents also removed 600 pounds of waste, called it the “worst cockroach infestation” they had ever seen, according to CBS DFW.

“The cruelty these pets endured was unfathomable and inexcusable,” they said. “We will continue to fight for those without a voice, and we thank the community for their continued financial support. These pets will be rehabilitated by our medical teams and ultimately become available for adoption to loving homes,” said Cassie Davidson, director of communications for HSNT.

Altogether, the agency removed 97 guinea pigs, nine chinchillas, six rabbits, four parakeets, two chickens, two degus, two hamsters, one cockatiel and one cat, all found deep in fecal material.

A number of the animals had no potable water, only dirty, contaminated water. Food was also scarce, the report noted, and many of the pets suffered from clearly visible infections, including eye and nasal discharge, sneezing, and overgrown nails embedded with grime.

HSNT also discovered 122 dead animals in the home. Police arrested 55-year-old Laurie Jordan and 67-year-old Terry Self on animal cruelty warrants Tuesday, per Denton Record-Chronicle.

