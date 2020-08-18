Tess Holliday says critics slammed trendy 'strawberry dress' when she wore it: 'Our society hates fat people'

Plus-size model Tess Holliday has called out critics who reportedly slammed the so-called “strawberry dress” when she wore the now-famous frock on the red carpet earlier this year.

Holliday was ahead of the trend when she sported the whimsical pink tulle number embellished with sparkling strawberries to the Grammys in January, and shared her side of the story this week.

The breakout berry number by designer Lirika Matoshi retails for $490 and became a “must-have” summer staple for social media-savvy fashionistas, The New York Post reports. To date, the hashtag #StrawberryDress has racked up 7.6 million views on TikTok, been tagged in over 12,000 posts on Instagram, and was the focus of a feature by Vogue.

“I think people are seeing the dress as an escape from life right now,” Matoshi told the Post of the frock’s overnight hype, revealing that demand for the strawberry dress surged 738% through the first ten days of August, as compared to July.

While the brand works around the clock to fill orders, Holliday spoke out on social media against fashion fanatics who disparaged the dress when she wore it this winter.

“I like how this dress had me on worst dressed lists when I wore it in January but now bc a bunch of skinny ppl wore it on TikTok everyone cares,” she tweeted on Sunday, in a post that has since gone viral with over 250,000 likes.

“To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning.”

Later responding to commenters who questioned her claims, the body-positive blogger doubled down on her message.

“I’m aware some people said I looked nice in my Grammys dress and I never said I didn’t make best dressed lists as well as WORST dressed, but y’all are purposely ignoring the important part of my post: SOCIETY TREATS FAT PEOPLE LIKE WE ARE INVISIBLE,” Holliday stressed.

Later on, the 35-year-old model thanked fans for their support and encouragement.

“Hey everybody, I wasn’t expecting the post about my strawberry dress to blow up the way it did. Thank you to everyone who has shared my post in solidarity,” she tweeted. “Like it or not, please understand that just because you have never been shamed for your size, doesn’t make it less valid.”