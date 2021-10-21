Tennessee teen friends win $3 million on $30 scratch-off lottery ticket

It’s not every day you win the lottery – and it’s certainly not every day you win the lottery with your best friend.

Such was the case for two 19-year-old best buddies who fueled up at a QuikTrip on Sparta Pike in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work together.

Per a press release from the Tennessee Lottery titled "Best Friends Forever: Buddies Go 50/50 on Jumbo Bucks Ticket and win $3,000,000," pals Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson bought the winning ticket on Friday, Oct. 1st.

On the morning of the purchase, Thompson almost decided he didn’t want to split two tickets with Close. Thankfully, he had a change of heart and decided to fork over a few bucks to put towards the scratch-off games. Given the duo’s winnings, it was certainly a good thing he did.

Fate intervened once again when the QuikTrip didn’t carry the game Close wanted to buy, and he ultimately settled on buying two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise since the second ticket they played was a winner.

"I saw those black bold numbers and just started jumping," Close said in the media statement. "I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van," Thompson added of his friend’s reaction to their win. Both teenagers plan on using their winnings to put towards their savings, invest, and build a home.

