Illinois teen sets fishing record in Minnesota

It’s never too early to start setting records.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a teen angler set a new state record earlier this summer. This new record beat an old one that had been set only three years ago.

Brecken Kobylecky, a 15-year-old from Illinois, caught a 46 ¼ inch northern pike in mid-June, according to a Facebook post from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Kobylecky caught the fish during a trip on Basswood Lake, breaking the previous record by one full inch.

The department wrote on Facebook, "Check out that BIG fish! We have a new state catch-and-release record northern pike at 46 1/4 inches, from Basswood Lake. It was caught June 19 on Basswood Lake by Brecken Kobylecky, a 15-year-old from Geneva, Illinois. The previous record was a 45 1/4 inch northern pike caught on the Rainy River in 2018."

The department also confirmed another state record in the same post.

Todd Kirby of Wisconsin caught a 57 ¼ inch muskie at Lake Vermilion back on July 23. According to the state DoNR, this fish ties for the state record muskie, which was caught at the same lake in 2019.

Kirby had actually caught a 48-inch fish earlier that same night, Fox 9 reports. When he caught the muskie, he estimated it to be about 50-inches-long based on the other fish. He and his friends were reportedly shocked to discover that the fish was actually much longer than they initially thought.

Both fish were certified for catch-and-release records.