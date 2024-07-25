10 cool tech gadgets you need for the upcoming school year

It's back-to-school time! While you may have the heavy duty, expensive hardware already purchased (think laptops, desktops, and tablets), there are several other tech gadgets that you should consider this school season. We've selected ten items that may have escaped your radar, but you'll be thanking us later because these gadgets will help you succeed in your daily tasks.

Here are ten tech gadgets you didn't know you needed to get back to school:

Their quarter-sized Bluetooth trackers can help you keep tabs on your valuables or frequently lost items, such as your car keys, wallet or backpack. You can grab this pack of four Apple Air Tags on Amazon or a single one, on sale for $23.99 at Walmart.

If you plan to use public spaces as your study hall, invest in a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones. This pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, on sale at Amazon, can help you concentrate by blocking out background noise. The headphones have great sound and a lightweight, comfortable design for all-day wear. You can also buy these headphones on sale at Walmart.

Keep your phone, tablet, laptop and other electronics running with a portable power bank like this Anker power bank, which you can buy on Amazon. The power bank has a 25,600 mAh capacity and an ultra-powerful USB-C port. It uses Power IQ 3.0 technology to charge compatible devices at the fastest possible speed and is small enough to carry in your backpack. You can also buy it directly from Anker.

This 65W charging station, on sale at Walmart, is a 6-in-1 charger with multiple inputs and a built-in surge protector. It has three AC outlets, one USB-C and one USB-A port, and a built-in retractable Type-C cable to charge and power up to six devices at a time. It would be a great addition to any desktop. You can also buy this charging station on Amazon.

The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard is slim and can switch between three of your devices with a press of the easy-switch buttons. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS and Android. Buy it on sale at Amazon.

The Rocketbook Planner & Notebook, on sale at Amazon, has 42 pages that connect to cloud services and seven different page templates. It also has project management, calendar and standard note-taking pages. You can also buy this smart notebook directly from Rocketbook.

Use your fingerprint or app to unlock this padlock, which is available at Amazon. The app also allows users to authorize and monitor unlocking records from anywhere, putting control in your hands. It's a tech-forward way to secure personal items in a dorm room or school locker. You can buy a similar smart padlock at Walmart for $34.97.

This pocket-sized router on Amazon helps you piggyback onto public connections. Use it as your own secure router with OpenVPN and WireGuard, which come pre-installed into the device. You can buy this router at Walmart.

Nextmug's temperature-controlled, self-heating coffee mug, on sale at Amazon, allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot or too cold and stays that way for hours. Walmart's Mainstay smart mug, on sale for $24.88, will keep your beverage warm for up to two hours.

Try the Icewater 3-in-1 smart water bottle for a fun way to keep hydrated. This water bottle glows to remind you to stay hydrated. It has a built-in rechargeable speaker that plays music and sounds, and dancing lights that play music and dance around the bottle.